Kerala: BJP Farmers' Wing Hails PM Modi Over Better Prices For Key Crops

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Oct 22 (IANS) With rubber, cardamom and coconut prices emerging as key concerns for Kerala's farming community, the BJP's farmers' wing has credited the Narendra Modi government with ensuring better prices for these crops, hailing what it described as farmer-friendly interventions by the Centre.

The state committee of the Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha, at a meeting held here on Thursday, said improved prices for major agricultural produce had helped farmers strengthen their finances and meet rising cultivation costs.

The meeting adopted a position appreciating the Central government's role in securing better returns for farmers.

The endorsement comes at a time when the prices of plantation and cash crops remain an important issue in Kerala, where rubber, coconut and cardamom support the livelihoods of large numbers of cultivators.

For farmers facing rising input costs, the prices they receive for their produce are crucial in determining whether cultivation remains economically viable.

The Kisan Morcha said fair prices were essential to improving farm incomes and addressing the crisis in the agricultural sector.

Better returns would help cultivators meet production expenses, improve household finances and maintain their standard of living, it said.

The meeting also argued that remunerative prices would restore confidence among farmers and encourage them to continue cultivation despite mounting costs.

For the BJP, the issue also offers an opportunity to underline the Centre's role in addressing the concerns of farmers in a state where agriculture remains closely tied to household livelihoods.

The meeting was held at Mararji Bhavan in the state capital, with Kisan Morcha state president Shaji Raghavan in the chair.

BJP state general secretary S. Suresh inaugurated the meeting, while Kisan Morcha state general secretary A.V. Ranjith presented the report.

Kisan Morcha national vice-president Jayasurya delivered the concluding address.

State general secretary A.V. Ramachandran welcomed the gathering, and state vice-president Biju Changath proposed the vote of thanks.