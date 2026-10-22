Sonia Gandhi's Life Part Of India's History: K'taka Congress On Release Of New Book

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and MLC B.K. Hariprasad on Thursday described the life of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as an integral part of India's history, saying her journey, personal sacrifices and political struggles went beyond the pages of a biography. He also expressed deep emotion and anticipation over the forthcoming release of her book, "Belonging: A Journey of Love".

In a post on Facebook, Hariprasad said Sonia Gandhi's life was an extraordinary journey closely intertwined with India, marked by personal hardships, sacrifices, political ups and downs, determination during challenging times and an inseparable bond with the people of the country.

“Some lives are not merely biographies of individuals. They become part of a nation's history. Such is the extraordinary life of my favourite leader, Sonia Gandhi,” he said.

Hariprasad said Sonia Gandhi's experiences and her connection with India and its people represented a remarkable journey that could not be adequately captured in the pages of a book.

He added that for those who had witnessed her life from close quarters and worked alongside her for decades, the biography would be much more than a literary account. It would bring back memories and revive many emotional moments.

“For those who have seen Sonia Gandhi closely and worked with her for decades, this biography is not just a book. It is a journey back through memories and a rare occasion to relive many emotional moments,” he said.

Hariprasad said Sonia Gandhi's life story reflected not only her personal experiences but also her association with the country's political and historical journey.

He expressed eagerness for the release of *Belonging: A Journey of Love*, stating that people across the world were waiting for the book.

“The entire world is eagerly waiting for the release of Sonia Gandhi's biography, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. I, too, am looking forward to that precious moment with deep emotion,” Hariprasad said.

It can be noted that the first copies of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, have arrived, with the 79-year-old being the first recipient of the much-awaited book ahead of its worldwide release on November 10.

As publishers presented her with a few hardback copies, Sonia Gandhi remarked with a smile,“You are carrying a very heavy weight.”

She was then handed her first copy along with a box of sweets and posed for photographs holding the book, as those present congratulated her with applause.