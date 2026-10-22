Led By Abu Dhabi Projects And Infrastructure Centre, ADIS International Roadshow 2026 In Munich Advances UAE-Germany Infrastructure Cooperation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2026: The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has concluded the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) International Roadshow 2026 at EXPO REAL in Munich, advancing five new strategic cooperation frameworks and more than 100 targeted business and government engagements to strengthen infrastructure ties between the UAE and Germany and connect Abu Dhabi's capital-project programme with German and European expertise, technology, and delivery capability. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Roadshow builds on the momentum of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's State Visit to Germany in September 2026, the first State Visit by a UAE President to Germany, which launched a Strategic Dialogue to further strengthen the UAE–Germany Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across trade and investment, technology, transportation, and other priority sectors.

Across the three-day Roadshow, ADPIC led a delegation of more than 40 representatives from Abu Dhabi, spanning the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Aldar, Bloom Holding, LEAD Development, Modon and Trojan Construction Holding. Together, the delegation brought the emirate's infrastructure ecosystem directly to the European market, connecting the institutions responsible for planning, governance, regulation and private-sector participation with the developers and delivery partners progressing projects on the ground.

A key outcome of the Roadshow was the signing by ADPIC of five strategic Memoranda of Understanding, establishing frameworks for cooperation across digital delivery, private-sector participation, investment readiness, design, and deeper engagement with German industry.

The MoU with Siemens AG will explore cooperation on digital delivery, advanced technology, modern construction methods, and low-carbon infrastructure approaches. The partnership with Partners Group will explore private-sector participation, PPP structures, investment readiness, bankability, and risk allocation across Abu Dhabi's capital-project programme. ADPIC's partnership with PATRIZIA will support cooperation across infrastructure and real assets, including private-sector participation, financing, governance, ESG, and green-financing approaches. The MoU with HENN will focus on design standards, masterplanning, urban design, climate-responsive design, BIM, and digital delivery, while the agreement with the German-Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) will strengthen engagement with German industry through business introductions, dialogue, and knowledge exchange around PPP and Musataha structures.

The agreements were signed on behalf of ADPIC by His Excellency Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, together with Helmut von Struve,Chief Executive Officer of Siemens in the UAE and the Middle East; Suhail Albaz, Chairman, Middle East, Africa & Central Asia of Partners Group Middle East Limited; Dr. Martin Henkelmann, CEO of AHK; Hassan Awada, Senior Executive Officer MENA of PATRIZIA (Middle East) Limited; and Martin Henn, Managing Director of HENN.

His Excellency Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid said:“Abu Dhabi has the scale, the pipeline, and the institutional strength to deliver its next phase of infrastructure growth. The value of the ADIS Roadshow in Munich lies in turning international engagement into practical cooperation and connecting our programme with the expertise and capabilities that can strengthen its delivery.

“The five agreements bring complementary strengths across technology, advanced construction, private-sector participation, design, real assets, and German industry. ADPIC's role is to provide the governance and coordination that give partners greater clarity and confidence as opportunities move towards delivery. This is how we transform vision into delivery and international partnership into long-term value.”

The Roadshow connected Abu Dhabi's approximately 500-project, US$56bn+ capital programme with international expertise, with discussions focused on private-sector participation, technology, innovation, and long-term asset performance.

Across the wider Roadshow programme, more than 100 targeted business and government engagements connected the delegation with state and city representatives, economic-development organisations, infrastructure investors, engineering and architecture practices, contractors, technology companies, and urban-development specialists.

High-level engagements included Baden-Württemberg International (BW_i), NRW Global Business, the Lord Mayor of Stuttgart and HafenCity Hamburg, creating direct channels with German regional and urban-development decision-makers.

Discussions with Siemens, Partners Group, PATRIZIA, HENN, OBERMEYER, GOLDBECK and Gleeds, among others, connected Abu Dhabi's infrastructure requirements with specialist capability across engineering, technology, construction, design, real assets and project delivery. The engagements focused on defined areas relevant to Abu Dhabi's programme, including advanced engineering and construction, industrial technologies, digital project delivery, specialist technical services, modern construction methods, design quality, and long-term asset performance.

The delegation participated across EXPO REAL's conference programme to demonstrate how Abu Dhabi is moving opportunities from strategy to delivery at scale, and where international capability can contribute.

The programme opened with a keynote by His Excellency Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, who set out Abu Dhabi's infrastructure proposition and ADPIC's role in translating long-term planning into coordinated delivery.

This was followed by a panel discussion, Building Abu Dhabi's Future: From Infrastructure Pipeline to Global Partnerships, featuring His Excellency Mohamed Yousef Mohamed Alhosani, Executive Director, Projects Operations Sector at ADPIC; Eng. Khulood Al Marzouqi, Acting Executive Director of Infrastructure Regulation & Support at DMT; and Eid Alobeidli, Director of Public Private Partnership at ADIO. Together, they outlined the governance, regulatory, and private-sector frameworks underpinning Abu Dhabi's infrastructure programme.

On Day 2, the focus shifted from the enabling framework to the projects and capabilities required for delivery. Haytham Haidar, CEO of LEAD Development; Eng. Mohamed Mahmoud, Deputy Group CEO of Trojan Construction Holding; Asma Aljassmi, Chief Operating Officer of Aldar Projects; and Ahmed Al Sheikh Al Zaabi, Acting Chief Projects Officer of Modon presented major development pipelines and partnership opportunities.

Dr. Bashar Abu Ghannam, Director of Research, Development, and Transformation at ADPIC, also contributed to the international discussion on Investing in Innovation Geographies & Districts, while a dedicated company showcase brought together Aldar Projects, Bloom Holding, LEAD Development, Modon, and Trojan Construction to give the market direct insight into developments underway, future pipelines, and the specialist capabilities sought from international partners.

During a dedicated media briefing at the Abu Dhabi Pavilion, senior members of the delegation engaged German and international press on Abu Dhabi's more than US$56bn capital-project programme, public-private partnership opportunities, international participation, and long-term approach to infrastructure delivery. Wider engagement extended beyond the exhibition floor, including HENN's annual gathering at Munich's Glyptothek, strengthening relationships with German and European leaders across architecture, industry, and development.

Through the ADIS Roadshow in Munich, ADPIC continued to expand ADIS beyond the annual Summit into a year-round international platform, building on previous Roadshows in Singapore, Shanghai, and Türkiye and creating sustained pathways for international organisations to contribute to Abu Dhabi's infrastructure development.

For Abu Dhabi, infrastructure is an economic and investment platform. By integrating housing, mobility, education, healthcare, culture, public realm, and essential infrastructure within a long-term framework, the emirate is creating connected communities that support quality of life, private-sector growth, economic diversification, and long-term competitiveness.