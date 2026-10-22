'Akka' Trailer: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte As Rival Female Gangsters

The much-awaited trailer of Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte starrer 'Akka' is finally out, offering a glimpse into the rivalry between two "female gangsters" to protect their reign. Produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the trailer takes viewers into the kingdom of Pernuru and its powerful houses.

It teases a world where women lead from the front and fiercely guard what is theirs. Keerthy Suresh, portraying the role of an impeccable leader and fighter, faces the challenge from Radhika Apte who wishes to challenge the legacy that has long ruled Pernuru. The trailer is full of action scenes and impactful dialogues.

A Tale of Power, Loyalty, and Revenge

"At the heart of Akka are Bhavani (Keerthy Suresh) and Rudra (Radhika Apte) - two formidable women whose differing ambitions and beliefs fuel a gripping rivalry. As their conflict threatens to disrupt the established order, the series explores themes of power, loyalty, family, and revenge," read the press note shared by Netflix.

Led by Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, the ensemble also features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar, and Monica Panwar, amongst others. Netflix shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Thursday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Actors on Their Fierce Roles

Reflecting on stepping into the role of Bhavani, Keerthy Suresh said,“Bhavani is a woman who knows what she stands for and will go to great lengths to protect her legacy. What makes her interesting is that beneath her strength and authority are choices that are never easy, especially when the stakes are so high. The trailer offers a taste of the world she inhabits and the challenges that come her way. Working with Radhika was amazing because Bhavani and Rudra bring such different energies to the story, and their dynamic adds another layer of tension to the narrative. It's been wonderful partnering with YRF Entertainment to bring this story to life and with Netflix to take Akka to audiences across India and beyond. I hope audiences enjoy discovering the many sides of Bhavani as the story unfolds,” as quoted in a press note.

Speaking about Rudra and her experience on the series, Radhika Apte said,“Rudra is someone who refuses to be defined by the circumstances she finds herself in. She is fierce, has her own ambitions, and is willing to challenge the established order, which makes her a fascinating character to explore. What I enjoyed about Akka is that the conflict isn't simply about who holds power; it's also about the different beliefs, loyalties, and personal stakes that drive each character. It was exciting to see these contrasting worldviews come to life through Rudra and Bhavani, and an absolute joy to share the screen with Keerthy in bringing their intense face-off to life. I'm glad to have been part of this collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment, and I look forward to audiences experiencing the intensity of this powerful story.”

Premiere Date

'Akka' is set to premiere on October 30 on Netflix. (ANI)

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