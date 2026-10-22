Veteran Tamil Singer Krishnaraj Dies At 75, CM Vijay Pays Tribute

Veteran Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj passed away in Chennai on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the age of 75. His demise marks another significant loss for the Tamil film music industry, coming just days after the death of his frequent collaborator, music composer Deva.

The singer, known for his distinctive voice, had been reportedly unwell for several days before his passing. This difficult week for Tamil film music began with the death of Deva on October 17, followed by his nephew, actor Karthik Sabesh, on October 20, further intensifying the grief felt across the fraternity.

A Tragic Succession: An Unprecedented Loss for Tamil Music

Krishnaraj's passing on October 22, 2026, has cast a deep shadow over the Tamil film music industry, particularly given the recent and successive demises of other prominent figures. His death follows closely after the renowned music composer Deva, with whom Krishnaraj shared a prolific professional relationship, passed away just five days earlier on October 17. Compounding this sorrow, Deva's nephew, actor Karthik Sabesh, also succumbed on October 20. This unprecedented sequence of losses within a single week has left the industry reeling, with many reflecting on the profound void created by the departure of these talented artists.

A Celebrated Voice in Tamil Cinema

As a veteran Tamil singer, Krishnaraj leaves behind an indelible musical legacy, having lent his distinctive voice to hundreds of songs that captivated audiences for decades. He was particularly celebrated for his extensive and highly successful collaborations with composer Deva, a partnership that yielded numerous memorable hits during the vibrant music scene of the 1990s and early 2000s. Their synergy was often credited with defining a particular sound and energy in Tamil cinema, with Krishnaraj's powerful and emotive renditions perfectly complementing Deva's dynamic compositions.

Among his most popular tracks are Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu from the film Porkkaalam, which earned him the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer. Other notable songs that showcased his versatility and unique vocal texture include Vellarikka Pinju Vellarikka and the poignant Meesakkaara Nanbaa (the sad version). Beyond his significant work with Deva, Krishnaraj also collaborated with other acclaimed music directors of his time, such as Ilaiyaraaja, A. R. Rahman, and Yuvan Shankar Raja, demonstrating his adaptability and wide appeal. His contributions to the arts were formally recognized with the prestigious Kalaimamani award, further solidifying his status as a revered figure in Tamil music.

Industry Figures Express Grief and Tributes

The news of veteran singer Krishnaraj's passing has triggered a widespread outpouring of condolences and heartfelt tributes from prominent personalities across the film and music fraternity. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was among the first to express his shock and profound sadness on X (formerly Twitter). He specifically noted how Krishnaraj's unique voice and "enthusiastic songs" had captivated fans for generations, unequivocally calling his death "a great loss to Tamil cinema" and to the cultural landscape of the state.

பிரபல பின்னணிப் பாடகர் கிருஷ்ணராஜ் அவர்களின் மறைவு மிகுந்த வேதனையளிக்கிறது.

தமிழ்த் திரையுலகில் 300 - க்கும் மேற்பட்ட பாடல்களை பாடியவரின் குரலில் நான் நடித்த 'விண்ணுக்கும் மண்ணுக்கும்' திரைப்படத்தின் 'பாசமுள்ள சூரியனே', 'சிம்மராசி' திரைப்படத்தின் 'தாயே திரிசூலி', 'மூவேந்தர்' திரைப்படத்தின் 'சோக்கு சுந்தரி', 'நட்புக்காக' திரைப்படத்தின் 'கருடா கருடா', 'மீசைக்கார நண்பன்' திரைப்படத்தின் சோகப் பாடல் மற்றும் 'பெரிய கவுண்டர் பொண்ணு' திரைப்படத்தின் 'நாலு வார்த்தை பேசலையே' பாடல்கள் மனதிற்கு நெருக்கமானவை.

தனது குரல் வளத்தாலும், உணர்வுப்பூர்வமான பாடல்களாலும் இசை ரசிகர்களின் உள்ளங்களில் என்றும் வாழும் அவரது மறைவு இசையுலகிற்குப் பேரிழப்பாகும்.

அன்னாரது ஆன்மா சாந்தியடைய இறைவனைப் பிரார்த்திப்பதோடு, அவரைப் பிரிந்து வாடும் குடும்பத்தினர், உற்றார் உறவினர்கள், கலையுலகினர் மற்றும் இசைக் கலைஞர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்.

#krishnaraj

- R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) October 22, 2026

Fellow artists also shared their grief. Award-winning singer Chinmayi Sripaada reacted succinctly to the sombre news, writing, "Oh God. This is a really tough week," encapsulating the collective sorrow felt by many. Playback singer Sujatha Mohan shared her heartbreak, poignantly remembering Krishnaraj as "Deva's favourite singer" and acknowledging his meticulous supervision on many of Deva's songs that she had the privilege of singing, highlighting the depth of their professional and personal bond.

தமிழ்த் திரையுலகின் பிரபல பின்னணிப் பாடகர் திரு. கிருஷ்ணராஜ் அவர்களின் மறைவுச் செய்தி கேட்டு அதிர்ச்சியும், மனவேதனையும் அடைந்தேன்.

தன்னுடைய தனித்துவமான குரலாலும், உற்சாகம் ததும்பும் பாடல்களாலும் ரசிகர்களின் இதயங்களைக் கவர்ந்த பின்னணிப் பாடகர் திரு. கிருஷ்ணராஜ் அவர்களின் மறைவு தமிழ்த் திரையுலகிற்குப் பேரிழப்பாகும்.

அவரை இழந்துவாடும் குடும்பத்தினர், உறவினர்கள், நண்பர்கள், திரைத்துறையினர் மற்றும் இசை ரசிகர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலையும், ஆறுதலையும் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்.

- CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) October 22, 2026

Actor-politician Sarathkumar also paid his respects, emphasizing the deep pain caused by Krishnaraj's demise and recalling the singer's impactful voice in his own films, underscoring the artist's widespread influence. Additionally, playback singer Anuradha Sriram visibly emotional, visited Krishnaraj's home in Chennai to offer her personal condolences, having also recently mourned the passing of Deva, reflecting the close-knit nature of the industry and the shared sense of loss.

While the exact cause of Krishnaraj's death has not been officially confirmed, reports from Chennai suggest he passed away due to prolonged ill health. His body is expected to be transported to his hometown, Vembadithalam in Salem, on Friday morning for the final rites, where family, friends, and fans will gather to bid farewell to a truly iconic voice.