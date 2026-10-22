ISL 2026/27: Inter Kashi Up Against East Bengal Juggernaut

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Oct 22 (IANS) Defending champions East Bengal FC will look to continue their winning start to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 when they face Inter Kashi FC in a repeat of last season's title-deciding clash at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Last season, East Bengal beat Inter Kashi 2-1, with Mohammed Rashid scoring the decisive goal to secure the club's maiden title.

The Red and Gold Brigade enter the contest after a commanding 4-0 win over Churchill Brothers SC, while Inter Kashi drew 1-1 against Odisha FC. The champions face a demanding schedule, with Friday's match preceding an AFC Champions League Two fixture against Al-Seeb in Oman.

Head coach Antonio López Habas confirmed that he would make limited changes while stressing the importance of both matches.

“We will make a few changes, but not many. We have plenty of players ready to take their chance. Teams that want to win trophies must be prepared for a demanding schedule, and I hope we don't suffer injuries that force us to change our plans,” Habas said.

Winger Bipin Singh will head into the contest with added confidence after coming off the bench to score twice against Churchill Brothers. The attacker said the goals were important as he looks to earn a starting place, but emphasised that every opportunity must count, adding that“whether you are in the second half or the starting eleven, it is very important to contribute.”

Inter Kashi, meanwhile, will aim to test the champions without compromising their playing philosophy. Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto acknowledged the challenges of limited preparation and a small squad but remained confident in his approach, saying,“We cannot change our idea of the game because of the opponent. We believe we can win.”

The coach also revealed that his side had finished their previous match against Odisha FC with four wingers because of a shortage of available midfielders. He added that the players were learning to cover different positions as the team continued to build fitness and cohesion.

Defender Nischal Chandan echoed that resolve, saying the squad had chosen to trust one another and the coaching staff despite a difficult build-up to the season. While acknowledging that the absence of foreign players could make a difference, he backed his team to give East Bengal a tough contest by following their game plan.

With East Bengal seeking another win and Inter Kashi determined to challenge the reigning champions, Friday's fixture promises an exciting return to league action.