43 Percent Tuition Hike Sparks Student Blockade at Brussels’ ULB
(MENAFN) Students partially shut down the Solbosch campus of the Universite libre de Bruxelles (ULB) on Thursday, in protest at a steep rise in tuition fees, a Belgian daily newspaper reported.
The action began in the morning at the call of the “Gen-Z counter-attack” collective, a coalition of students, student associations, researchers, teachers and university staff.
Students could still enter the campus, though the newspaper said some buildings were blocked.
The collective is protesting a 43% jump in annual tuition fees. Figures from the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, cited by the newspaper, show the increase affects 58% of higher education students.
The group’s grievances extend further. It also opposes the reform of the landscape decree, cuts to funding for lower education, rising transport costs and police action against young people taking part in demonstrations.
The collective had asked ULB to cancel Thursday’s classes, but the university turned down the request. It has also pressed the institution to end outsourcing, particularly of cleaning services.
The action began in the morning at the call of the “Gen-Z counter-attack” collective, a coalition of students, student associations, researchers, teachers and university staff.
Students could still enter the campus, though the newspaper said some buildings were blocked.
The collective is protesting a 43% jump in annual tuition fees. Figures from the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, cited by the newspaper, show the increase affects 58% of higher education students.
The group’s grievances extend further. It also opposes the reform of the landscape decree, cuts to funding for lower education, rising transport costs and police action against young people taking part in demonstrations.
The collective had asked ULB to cancel Thursday’s classes, but the university turned down the request. It has also pressed the institution to end outsourcing, particularly of cleaning services.
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