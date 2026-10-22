Italy Truckers’ Diesel Revolt Spreads, Supply Chains at Risk
(MENAFN) Protests by truck drivers over surging diesel prices spread across southern Italy on Thursday, raising alarm over potential disruption to goods deliveries, according to a national news agency.
Concern remained high even after several groups of drivers called off their actions.
In Gela, protesters held their ground and maintained the blockade over rising fuel costs.
“We will continue until there are concrete results. Announcements are of no use to us. These stationary trucks represent our entire lives and our work,” they said.
Dozens of heavy vehicles stood motionless at a roundabout on the SS 117 bis Gela-Catania road, at the town’s entrance. Over recent days, more truckers have joined a protest camp that farmers established at the same entrance in the province of Caltanissetta.
The mayors of Naples and Bari have reportedly warned that the unrest could bring their cities to a standstill.
The government, for its part, signaled a tough stance. Authorities are expected to identify those organizing the blockades and report them to police. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi reportedly directed prefects and police chiefs to monitor the demonstrations for possible “criminal infiltration”.
The Interior Ministry is also tasked with protecting supplies of essential goods, and officers are ready to escort any trucker who requests assistance.
Rome is drafting a decree that combines support measures for the road haulage sector with funding for agriculture. The Council of Ministers is set to examine it at noon Thursday.
Concern remained high even after several groups of drivers called off their actions.
In Gela, protesters held their ground and maintained the blockade over rising fuel costs.
“We will continue until there are concrete results. Announcements are of no use to us. These stationary trucks represent our entire lives and our work,” they said.
Dozens of heavy vehicles stood motionless at a roundabout on the SS 117 bis Gela-Catania road, at the town’s entrance. Over recent days, more truckers have joined a protest camp that farmers established at the same entrance in the province of Caltanissetta.
The mayors of Naples and Bari have reportedly warned that the unrest could bring their cities to a standstill.
The government, for its part, signaled a tough stance. Authorities are expected to identify those organizing the blockades and report them to police. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi reportedly directed prefects and police chiefs to monitor the demonstrations for possible “criminal infiltration”.
The Interior Ministry is also tasked with protecting supplies of essential goods, and officers are ready to escort any trucker who requests assistance.
Rome is drafting a decree that combines support measures for the road haulage sector with funding for agriculture. The Council of Ministers is set to examine it at noon Thursday.
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