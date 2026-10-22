XRG Turkmenistan Head Highlights AI Skills Development For Oil And Gas

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)XRG, a subsidiary of ADNOC, places special emphasis on developing its employees' skills in artificial intelligence (AI), including the use of technology to enhance safety, optimize maintenance, and improve production processes in the oil and gas industry, Fares Alblooshi, Country Manager of XRG's Turkmenistan division said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

He made the statement at the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat on October 22.

According to him, the effective implementation of AI requires a combination of technical expertise and data skills, as well as the ability to critically evaluate the results generated by artificial intelligence.

“It is necessary to ensure high-quality data, be able to interpret it correctly, and identify errors or inconsistencies,” Alblooshi noted.

He emphasized that employees must not only be proficient in using digital tools but also verify the assumptions underlying AI conclusions by applying critical thinking when making decisions.

Discussing ADNOC and XRG's approach to staff training, Alblooshi noted that the companies are building employees' foundational knowledge in AI, data, and automation, while also involving them in hands-on projects related to safety, maintenance, operations, and decision-making.

In addition, the companies are forming cross-functional teams that bring together technical specialists, digital technology experts, and business unit leaders to find solutions to operational challenges using AI.

Alblooshi also noted the importance of collaborating with service providers, technology companies, and universities to train specialists in line with the industry's new requirements, including in Turkmenistan and the UAE.

According to him, the implementation of artificial intelligence in the energy sector must be accompanied by continuous staff training and the development of collaboration between different departments within companies.