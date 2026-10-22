Azerbaijan Ranks 73Rd In Global Passport Power Index

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani passport has secured the 73rd position in the latest global mobility rankings published by the Henley Passport Index. Compiled by international consulting firm Henley & Partners, the index evaluates global travel documents based on the number of destinations citizens can visit without needing a prior visa.

According to the data, Azerbaijani citizens can travel to 68 destinations either visa-free or by obtaining a visa upon arrival.

In this list, Azerbaijan ranks ahead of Armenia; the latter settled in 78th place, offering access to 63 destinations. Among other nations, Kyrgyzstan ranks 81st with access to 59 countries, while Uzbekistan ranks 82nd with access to 57 countries via visa-free travel. Turkmenistan ranks last among the former Soviet republics, placing 93rd, with its citizens able to travel to 44 countries under a simplified entry regime.

In the July 2026 edition of the Henley Passport Index, Singapore holds the top spot, offering access to 192 destinations either visa-free or with a visa obtained upon arrival. The United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea share second place, with access to 188 destinations. Passports from European countries occupy the subsequent positions.

According to data from July 2026, Afghanistan ranks last, holding the world's weakest passport. Citizens of this country can travel to 22 destinations either visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival.

The Henley Passport Index is compiled based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is updated regularly. In addition to visa-free entry, the ranking also takes into account destinations accessible via visa-on-arrival or electronic travel authorization.