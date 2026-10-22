Honeywell Says AI In Oil, Gas Needs Staff Training, Change Management

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The implementation of AI in the oil and gas industry involves a shift from manual execution of complex production operations to automated and autonomous solutions, as well as training employees to work with new technologies, EMEA Business Development Leader for AI and Industrial Autonomous Solutions at Honeywell, Nimer Al Assi said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Nimer Al Assi made the remark at the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat on October 22.

According to him, the use of AI helps improve the performance of operators and process engineers by simplifying complex processes and gradually transitioning them to a higher level of automation.

At the same time, an important prerequisite for implementing new solutions is the willingness of staff to change their usual work methods. Nimer Al Assi emphasized that resistance to new technologies is a natural reaction among employees, so companies must pay special attention to change management.

“This is precisely where change management comes in: it builds trust, familiarizes operators with new technologies, and explains how to properly adapt and use them,” he noted.

According to a Honeywell representative, technological transformations must be accompanied by ongoing employee training and an explanation of the practical benefits of the new tools. This will help build trust in artificial intelligence and facilitate its integration into everyday production processes.

The second day of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) is taking place in Ashgabat. As part of the event, a session was held on the topic “Investment and development opportunities in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.” Participants are discussing opportunities for developing the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, prospects for offshore exploration and hydrocarbon production, as well as the development of international partnerships.

The agenda also includes existing and new production-sharing agreements (PSAs), as well as modern seismic survey programs aimed at assessing resource potential and preparing promising blocks for development.