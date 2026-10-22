Uzbekistan's Tashkent Region, Powerscape Global Sign Coal Processing Pact

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tashkent region and U.S.-based Powerscape Global have signed a memorandum of cooperation to explore energy and industrial projects involving the processing of locally mined coal into electricity, fertilizers and fuel on October 22 in Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent regional government, following a meeting between Governor Zoyir Mirzaev and Karl Moor, founder and CEO of Powerscape Global.

The discussions focused on expanding investment cooperation and developing new industrial projects, including the application of advanced technologies to improve the efficiency of coal processing.

Particular attention was paid to opportunities to use local coal as a feedstock for electricity generation, fertilizer production and fuel manufacturing. The proposed initiatives aim to improve the use of energy resources, expand production capacity and support industrial development.

Founded in 2023, Powerscape Global develops and licenses gasification technology designed to convert coal and other suitable feedstocks into synthesis gas, or syngas. The resulting gas can be used in downstream systems to generate electricity or produce ammonia, hydrogen and other industrial chemicals.

The company's proprietary Multi-Zone Fluidized Bed Gasifier (MFG) is designed for scalable industrial applications. Powerscape says the technology builds on more than three decades of research and engineering and is intended to simplify gasification systems and support more efficient deployment.