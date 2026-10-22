Arizona Painting Company Readies Cabinet Crews For Holiday Hosting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona - October 22, 2026 -

Arizona Painting Company is preparing its cabinet painting crews and color consulting service in Chandler for the weeks before Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, when East Valley homeowners turn their attention to the rooms where guests will gather. Kitchen cabinets and main living spaces are where much of that pre-holiday work is focused.

Arizona Painting Company provides cabinet painting for homeowners across Chandler from its East Valley head office, covering kitchen and bathroom cabinets as well as wood shelving, with crews also working in nearby Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe and Ahwatukee. The company pairs cabinet work with interior painting of walls, ceilings, trim and doors, so a kitchen and its adjoining rooms can be refreshed as one planned project. It holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and is a certified partner of Rosie on the House. Arizona Painting Company has been serving Arizona homeowners for 25 years across the Valley, and cabinet painting sits alongside interior and exterior painting as one of its core residential services.

Kitchen cabinets take daily handling, cooking and cleaning, and worn finishes on doors, frames and shelving are a common reason homeowners look at refinishing. Ahead of holiday gatherings, the kitchen becomes the room where cooking and hosting overlap, and worn cabinet finishes become harder to overlook for households preparing for larger groups. Painting the existing cabinets gives the kitchen a refreshed finish while the cabinet boxes and layout stay in place.

"Every fall we see the same pattern: people start thinking about who's coming for Thanksgiving, and the kitchen is the first room they look at," said Doug Caris, CEO of Arizona Painting Company. "Painting the cabinets gives that room a fresh finish, and we plan the schedule so the family can keep using the house while the work is going on. A lot of homeowners also sit down with our color consultants to choose the cabinet finish and the wall colors together, so the whole space works as one. Having the kitchen finished is what takes the pressure off before the family arrives."

Cabinet projects follow the same structure as the company's other residential work, with an on-site foreman leading each job and a final inspection before completion. Doors, frames and shelving are cleaned and prepared before any coating goes on. Details of how the work is carried out are set out on the company's cabinet painting page.

Bathroom cabinets and wood shelving can be included in a kitchen project so that guest bathrooms and dining areas carry the same finish. For homeowners refreshing more of the house, interior projects can also include popcorn ceiling removal where textured ceilings are being updated.

Beyond the kitchen, pre-holiday interior work in East Valley homes can take in the rooms guests see most, such as entryways, dining rooms and family rooms. Guest bedrooms and bathrooms can be added for households expecting overnight visitors, so the spaces those visitors use are refreshed at the same time as the kitchen.

"Every customer is left with a touch-up kit, so small marks after a busy holiday are easy to fix," Caris said. "Holidays are hard on a kitchen, and the kit means a scuffed cabinet door doesn't have to wait for us. Inside the home we hold the work to the same standard as outside, and we'd rather a family spend the holidays enjoying the kitchen than worrying about it."

As Thanksgiving approaches each year, the company's cabinet and interior crews in Chandler turn their focus to kitchens and living spaces so homes are ready for the holiday hosting season. Arizona Painting Company has earned more than 2,000 five-star reviews across its six offices in Arizona. News from its crews and community projects is shared on the company's Facebook page, and further information about cabinet and interior painting is available on the company website.

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For more information about Arizona Painting Company, contact the company here:

Arizona Painting Company

Caleb Pena

602-562-8413

...

7585 E Redfield Rd Suite 102,

Scottsdale,

AZ 85260

CONTACT: Caleb Pena