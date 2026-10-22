Interior And Cabinet Painting Work Sequenced Ahead Of The Holidays

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Steep Hollow, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steep Hollow, Texas - October 22, 2026 -

Guaranteed Painting Company is sequencing its fall interior painting and cabinet painting work in Bryan and College Station so that homeowners have finished, usable rooms before they host for Thanksgiving and the year-end holidays. The scheduling reflects a recurring pattern in the company's home market, where each fall brings requests to refresh the rooms where families gather.

Guaranteed Painting Company provides interior painting and cabinet painting for homeowners across Bryan and College Station, with fall projects centered on living and dining areas, entryways, guest rooms, and kitchens. Cabinet painting carries the most scheduling weight, because a kitchen is out of use while its cabinets are being prepared and painted. Work in the area is coordinated from the company's head office in Bryan, which serves Brazos County and the wider Brazos Valley.







Fall interior projects are ordered around each homeowner's hosting date, with kitchen work placed in the schedule so the room is back in use before guests arrive. Living spaces, entryways, and guest rooms are then planned around that fixed point, with the kitchen setting the sequence. A same-day written quote sets out the scope for every room, giving the household a clear picture of the sequence before work starts.

Working inside an occupied home on a deadline shapes how crews operate from one day to the next. Floors, fixtures, and furnishings are protected through masking before any paint is applied, and the homeowner receives an update each day on what has been completed. Before a room is handed back, a foreman carries out a final inspection of the finished work.

Kitchen cabinet work is one of the company's specialist services, and it depends on the same preparation that underpins its wall painting. Surfaces are cleaned and sanded so the finish bonds properly, then primed before finish coats are applied, with hardware and countertops protected throughout. Painting existing cabinets updates the appearance of a kitchen while leaving the cabinet boxes and layout in place.

"Every fall, families in Bryan and College Station want the kitchen and the rooms where they host finished before Thanksgiving, and the kitchen is always the one with the tightest timing because nobody can cook in it while we're working," said Doug Caris, CEO of Guaranteed Painting Company. "Being inside someone's home on a deadline means a clear schedule, an update every day, furniture and floors protected, and a foreman walking the room before we hand it back. We've built our name here over more than two decades, and our A+ rating with the BBB and our 5.0-star Google rating across more than 100 reviews at our two locations reflect that."

Palettes are agreed through color consultation before work begins, with Sherwin-Williams color tools used to preview options for walls, cabinets, and accent walls. Settling color early protects the schedule, since repainting a room after the fact would eat into the time left before guests arrive. Cabinet refinishing follows the same planning, with the kitchen finish agreed before the room is taken out of use. Accent walls in dining rooms and entryways can be added to the plan at the same stage, so each room is finished to a single agreed scheme.

At the end of every project, the customer is left with a Home Care Paint Touchup Kit, the final point of the company's six-point guarantee, which allows the scuffs and marks that follow a season of visitors to be addressed without bringing a crew back. The company is an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau and is fully bonded, licensed, and insured, with warranty options on its work.

For households in Bryan and College Station, fall interior painting and cabinet painting are planned as work with a firm end point, so the rooms that matter most during the holidays are finished and back in use. Details of the company's interior and cabinet services are available on its website, and news from the business is shared on its Facebook page.

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For more information about Guaranteed Painting Company, contact the company here:

Guaranteed Painting Company

HardPart Media

480-332-2806

...

6960 Coyote Run

Bryan

TX

77808

CONTACT: HardPart Media