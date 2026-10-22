Veterans And Opioid Use Disorder Focus Of November Webinar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millburn, NJ, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next webinar in the 2026 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will examine the challenges veterans face with opioid use and other conditions, as well as the treatment options available to them. The free session,“Beyond the Opioid Use Diagnosis: Co-Occurring Conditions & Treatment Considerations for Veterans,” will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 12. It is presented by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ), the Office of Alternative and Community Responses (OACR), and the Opioid Education Foundation of America (OEFA).

Taking place one day after Veterans Day, the webinar will continue the conversation about how communities can better understand and respond to the behavioral health and substance use challenges affecting veterans.

The webinar will feature Timothy Vermillion, a clinical social worker, educator, military officer and Iraq War veteran with extensive experience treating trauma and co-occurring behavioral health concerns.

The webinar will feature Timothy Vermillion, a clinical social worker, educator, military officer and Iraq War veteran with extensive experience treating trauma and co-occurring behavioral health concerns. New Jersey Commissioner of Veterans Affairs Vincent Solomeno will deliver opening remarks.

A 2025 study published in Health & Justice examined records of 65,883 veterans diagnosed with opioid use disorder at 129 Veterans Health Administration facilities during fiscal years 2021–2022. Researchers found that 74 percent also had a co-occurring mental health diagnosis and 50.2 percent had another substance use disorder diagnosis.

“Veterans seeking help for opioid use disorder deserve care that takes their military experiences and other health concerns into account,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ.“This webinar offers an opportunity to look beyond the diagnosis and better understand the needs of veterans. We want healthcare professionals and community partners to have the knowledge to support veterans and their families throughout treatment and recovery.”

The Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series has reached over 10,000 participants annually, providing continuing education to professionals in healthcare, behavioral health, emergency services, and community leadership. Since its launch in 2020, the series has featured national and state-level experts who bring a multidisciplinary perspective to combating opioid misuse.

The initiative is part of the broader Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day campaign, held statewide on October 6, which brings together communities and prescribers to raise awareness about the risks of opioid misuse. In 2025 alone, New Jersey saw 1,316 suspected overdose deaths, underscoring the need for sustained, inclusive outreach and education.

To register for the webinar and learn more, visit: knockoutday.drugfreenj.org

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Best known for its statewide anti-drug advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception the Partnership has garnered 233 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

CONTACT: Lisa Batitto Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey 973-467-2100...