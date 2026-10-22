Salescloser Files New U.S. Patent Application Covering Dynamic Multi-Agent Participation And Orchestration In Live Calls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eleventh U.S. patent application covers orchestration technology enabling multiple specialized AI agents to collaborate within a single live conversation

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. ( “SalesCloser” or the “Company” ) (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announces that it has filed a new U.S. patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) titled“Dynamic Multi-Agent Participation and Orchestration in Live Calls,” covering proprietary orchestration technology designed to enable multiple specialized artificial intelligence (“AI”) agents to work together within a single live conversation.

Previously, a SalesCloser conversation operated through a single AI agent. The new patent application covers the coordination technology that allows multiple specialized AI agents to take part in a single live call. Under the architecture described in the filing, a specialist agent can join mid-conversation when its expertise is needed, the system coordinates when each agent should contribute, and agents take turns to avoid talking over one another or the human participant. From the customer's perspective, the interaction remains a single, continuous conversation.

The architecture is intended to support multi-agent sales calls, so that prospects do not need to navigate separate, fragmented interactions with different bots. Users of the platform can introduce specialized AI agents into a live call to address complex inquiries in real time, including technical specifications, pricing options, compliance checks, or product demonstrations tailored to local markets. This multi-agent collaboration allows handoffs to the right specialist without the buyer leaving the call.

The multi-agent participation and orchestration capabilities described in the application have been live on the SalesCloser platform since September 25, 2026. SalesCloser plans to continue development and performance optimization of the technology, and will provide updates as further milestones are achieved.

The filing represents the Company's eleventh U.S. patent application, bringing its intellectual property portfolio to three granted patents and eight filed applications. While earlier filings addressed proprietary capabilities within individual communication channels and keeping a conversation continuous as it moves between channels, this filing extends coverage to real-time coordination among multiple autonomous agents. The Company's patent strategy focuses on protecting concrete execution infrastructure rather than abstract concepts, establishing defensible intellectual property as enterprise adoption advances toward multi-agent AI environments.1

“Enterprise sales conversations are rarely one-dimensional. In traditional sales environments, closing complex deals requires bringing in sales engineers, product specialists, and commercial negotiators,” said Ali Tajskandar, CEO of SalesCloser.“Our vision has always been to replicate the full capability of a human sales team. This patent application seeks to protect the core orchestration infrastructure designed to allow multiple specialized AI agents to collaborate in real time on a live call without interrupting each other or disrupting the buyer's experience. It represents an essential step forward as we build out next-generation autonomous sales workflows.”

The application was submitted to the USPTO on October 16, 2026, and, as with any newly filed patent application, formal examination has not yet begun. There is no assurance as to whether or when any claims will be allowed, or whether or when a patent may issue.

Conclusion of Services Agreement

Separately, the Company announced that its investor relations technologies and services agreement dated March 26, 2026 ( “Services Agreement” ) with CapitaLynx Ltd will conclude effective November 30, 2026. During the engagement, the Company completed its Qualifying Transaction resulting in it beginning to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange, and successfully listed on the OTCQB and Frankfurt Open Market, alongside other important advancements to its investor relations and capital markets program. The Company wishes to thank CapitaLynx for its services and contributions during the engagement.

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company's platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser's agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company's technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patents and patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“SCAI”, on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker“SCTLF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker“MJ5”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at:

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Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to the anticipated benefits of the patent application described in this release, the strength and scope of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the expected examination, prosecution and outcome of the application and the Company's other U.S. patent applications, the potential expansion of the Company's patent portfolio and its coverage of multi-agent participation and orchestration in live calls, the continued development, testing, performance, commercial integration and customer adoption of multi-agent capabilities within the SalesCloser platform, the anticipated benefits and expanded use of collaborative AI agent workflows, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the Company's ability to scale operations, expectations regarding revenue growth and customer acquisition, the ability to capitalize on market demand for conversational AI, technology development and platform advancement initiatives, commercial expansion and go-to-market strategies, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“continue”,“estimate”,“intend”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“predict”,“potential”,“targets”,“projects”,“is designed to”,“strategy”,“should”,“believe”,“contemplate” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, and on assumptions that the Company will continue to have access to the capital and personnel required to prosecute its patent applications and that the capabilities described in this release will continue to operate as intended and be adopted by customers, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with the prosecution, examination, issuance, validity, scope and enforceability of patent applications and patents, including the application described in this release, and the fact that the filing of a patent application does not guarantee that a patent will issue or the scope of any claims that may ultimately be allowed, risks that the multi-agent technology does not perform as expected, experiences delays in further development, or is not adopted by customers, changes to SalesCloser and other products' revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, risks that third parties develop competing technology or assert that the Company's technology infringes their rights, risks relating to the Company's reliance on third-party service providers, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Gartner, Inc.,“Gartner Predicts 40% of Enterprise Apps Will Feature Task-Specific AI Agents by 2026, Up from Less Than 5% in 2025,” Gartner Newsroom, August 26, 2025, available at: