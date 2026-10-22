Google And Voltus Announce One Gigawatt Bring Your Own Capacity Agreement In PJM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Google-funded virtual power plant to strengthen the grid, support energy affordability, and deliver financial value to homes and businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, a leading distributed energy resource (DER) platform, and Google announced an expanded agreement to build a 1 gigawatt (GW) virtual power plant (VPP) in the PJM grid region, unlocking new capacity and delivering savings for customers.

In June 2026, Google and Voltus signed an initial agreement to deliver 100 megawatts (MW) of flexible power capacity in PJM, which serves 67 million customers across 13 states and the District of Columbia. Today's announcement of an additional 1,070 MW of capacity represents one of the largest known distributed capacity portfolios deployed by a hyperscaler to date.

As with the first agreement, Voltus will aggregate new capacity from local businesses and homes into a Google-funded Virtual Power Plant. When the grid is under strain, Voltus signals those sites, which then can use batteries, smart thermostats, industrial process adjustments and other flexible assets to reduce energy use.

Voltus then delivers financial benefits, such as bill savings and direct payments, to participating customers, turning Google's capacity demand into real economic benefits for PJM customers. A recent report from The Brattle Group predicts U.S. consumers could save more than $100 billion over the next decade through better grid utilization.

“Distributed energy resources are powerful tools for managing a modern, reliable grid while keeping energy affordable,” said Ellen Zuckerman, head of energy market development for North & South America at Google.“Expanding our initial commitment tenfold demonstrates our core effort to actively bring our own capacity to the grids that serve us. Procuring this capacity through a gigawatt-scale virtual power plant ensures Google's operations in PJM support regional reliability and deliver direct economic benefits to local communities.”

“This significant expansion of our work with Google translates data center growth into direct economic benefits for businesses and homes,” said Dana Guernsey, CEO of Voltus. "Through this partnership we are proud to bring much needed clean capacity online, at gigawatt scale."

About Voltus

Voltus is a leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Through its Bring Your Own Capacity (BYOC)TM program, Voltus brings new flexible capacity to the grid. Voltus's commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate value by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit .

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

Voltus Contact:

Sarah Spitz

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832-444-7151

Google Contact

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

