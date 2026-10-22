Solana Company Selected As A Strategic Enterprise By The Hong Kong SAR Government

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The only blockchain infrastructure company onboarded by Hong Kong's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises in 2026, Solana Company will establish its Asia-Pacific headquarters in the city

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) (the“Company”), a publicly listed digital asset infrastructure and services company, today announced that it has been designated as a strategic enterprise by the Hong Kong SAR Government's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES). OASES, established in 2022 to attract companies of strategic importance to Hong Kong, has brought in more than 140 strategic enterprises to date, including global leaders such as Pfizer, GSK, Roche, Dassault Systèmes, DiDi and artificial intelligence developer MiniMax.

Solana Company is the only blockchain infrastructure company onboarded by OASES in 2026, and is part of OASES's seventh batch of strategic enterprises, announced today at a signing ceremony in Hong Kong. The designation comes weeks after Hong Kong set the goal of establishing a“world-leading licensing and regulatory regime for digital assets” in its First Five-Year Plan.

The Company's designation is the latest in a series of related digital asset initiatives, including the Stablecoins Ordinance, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Project Ensemble on tokenization, and the trading of regulated stablecoins on licensed virtual asset trading platforms.

Joseph Chee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solana Company, commented,“We are excited by Hong Kong's progress on digital assets and believe in its future as an international financial center. Asia Pacific is central to our strategy, and Hong Kong is the base from which we will advise institutions and build infrastructure across the region. As a Solana network operator and investor, we look forward to exploring how digital asset infrastructure can contribute to Hong Kong's financial institutions. We're grateful to OASES and the HKSAR Government for their support.”

Solana Company has established an office in Hong Kong that will serve as its headquarters and base of operations for its executive team to lead its Asia-Pacific operations. Under its Pacific Backbone initiative, the Company will set up validator operations in Hong Kong, giving the city a larger role in operating the decentralized Solana network. Through its advisory services, the Company works with financial institutions across Asia-Pacific, engaging regulators and policymakers to help drive the adoption of blockchain technology in a structured manner.

The Solana network is open, neutral and always-on, and no single company owns or controls it, much like TCP/IP for the internet. It is built as internet capital markets, where assets can be issued, traded and settled worldwide 24/7.

About Solana Company

Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) is a publicly listed digital asset infrastructure and services company. The company combines active treasury management, institutional-grade staking and validator operations with bespoke advisory services for financial institutions navigating blockchain adoption. Solana Company executes a self-reinforcing flywheel designed to compound value with every turn. The Company's mission is to put more SOL behind every share, bridging public capital markets with the most commercially viable blockchain for institutions and financial applications. Visit for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential” or“continue”, the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, expected gross proceeds and closing date of the offering, statements in relation to the expected benefits and implementation of the Company's digital asset treasury strategy, the build-out of the Company's validator infrastructure and advisory businesses, the expected timing and amount of validator rewards, the conversion of the Company's advisory and third-party staking pipelines, the expected benefits of the Company's strategic partnerships and collaborations, and the Company's future growth and operational progress.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, capital requirements to achieve the Company's business objectives; expected benefits and implementation of the Company's digital asset treasury strategy, validator infrastructure and advisory business, strategic partnerships and collaborations, expected staking, yield and broader opportunities across the Solana ecosystem; the Company's expected token treasury growth; the impact on the Company of global macroeconomic conditions including risks related to logistics challenges, labor shortages, disruptions in the banking system and financial markets, high levels of inflation and high interest rates on the Company's ability to operate its business and access capital markets; the success of the Company's business plan; the Company's operating costs and use of cash; the Company's ability to achieve significant revenues; and other risks and uncertainties described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. These filings are available at The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media contact:

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of Solana Company)

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