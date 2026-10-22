Wilton, CT, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High earners who have already put substantial money into traditional retirement accounts still face a basic question: where should additional retirement savings go? Emerald Tide Financial reports that 858 life insurance retirement plans across 356 client households now hold more than $877 million in combined cash value, providing a data point on a strategy used outside traditional retirement-account limits.

Emerald Tide Financial reports that it has designed and placed 858 life insurance retirement plans across 356 client households representing more than $877 million in combined cash value.

The strategies use permanent life insurance, generally indexed universal life insurance, structured to accumulate cash value that can later be accessed for retirement income.

“Most of our clients don't have a savings problem,” said Neil Gronowetter, J.D., CLTC, Founder and CEO of Emerald Tide Financial.“They have already accumulated meaningful assets and still have money they want working toward retirement. We start with the income they want later and determine whether permanent life insurance belongs in that plan.”

What happens after a high earner reaches the traditional retirement account limits?

A high earner may have several places to direct additional retirement savings after contributing to a 401(k) or other qualified plan.

Those choices can include taxable investment accounts, additional employer or business retirement strategies when available, and permanent life insurance.

A life insurance retirement plan, or LIRP, belongs to the third category.

LIRP is an industry planning term, not a formal IRS account. The strategy uses permanent life insurance to accumulate cash value, which can later be accessed through withdrawals and policy loans.

Emerald Tide Financial generally uses indexed universal life insurance as the underlying product.

That distinction matters because a LIRP does not replace a 401(k). It provides a different retirement-income bucket with different rules, costs and tax characteristics.

Life insurance does not carry the same annual contribution cap as a 401(k) or IRA

Permanent life insurance is not governed by the same statutory annual contribution limits that apply to qualified retirement accounts.

That does not mean someone can contribute an unlimited amount.

Funding is determined by the insurance contract, underwriting, death-benefit level and federal tax rules.

If too much premium is placed into a life insurance policy relative to its death benefit, the policy can become a modified endowment contract, or MEC, which changes the tax treatment of distributions.

Emerald Tide Financial says none of the 858 client plans included in its reported total are MECs.

The firm's current proprietary program begins at $100,000 in annual funding, targeting households with significant additional savings capacity rather than the general retirement market.

The $877 million represents cash value, not assets managed by Emerald Tide

The more than $877 million reported by Emerald Tide Financial represents combined cash value inside the 858 client life insurance strategies.

Third-party insurance companies issue and hold the policies, not Emerald Tide Financial.

Gronowetter told Zen Media during onboarding that A+ rated U.S. financial institutions custody and control the accounts.

That distinction matters in a financial-services story because the reported figure should not be confused with traditional investment assets under management.

Indexed universal life is the product; LIRP is the retirement strategy

The terms IUL and LIRP are sometimes used interchangeably, but they describe different things.

Indexed universal life, or IUL, is a type of permanent life insurance.

Life insurance retirement plan, or LIRP, describes how permanent life insurance is designed and funded when retirement income is a central objective.

An IUL policy's cash value is not invested directly in the stock market. Interest is credited according to a formula tied to an external market index and governed by the insurance contract's terms.

Those terms can include a floor, cap, participation rate, and other crediting provisions.

Insurance charges continue to apply even when indexed interest credited for a period is zero.

The retirement-income strategy depends on keeping the policy properly structured

Cash value in a permanent life insurance policy can generally accumulate without being taxed as income.

Policy owners may later access value through withdrawals and policy loans.

The intended tax treatment depends on the contract being properly structured and remaining in force.

Loans accrue interest and reduce available cash value and death benefit. A policy that later lapses with a substantial outstanding loan can create a tax consequence.

Those mechanics are one reason Emerald Tide Financial says it designs the strategy backward from the retirement income the client wants rather than beginning with an insurance product.

“You can show two people the same type of insurance contract and still end up with very different retirement outcomes,” Gronowetter said.“How it is funded, how long it has to grow and how income is eventually taken from it all matter.”

Emerald Tide's reported client book excludes 36 policies owned by its own leadership and team

The 858 plans reported by Emerald Tide Financial represent arm's-length client accounts.

They do not include another 36 policies owned by people connected to the firm.

Gronowetter and his immediate family hold 12. Vice President Brendan O'Donnell and his family hold five, and members of the Emerald Tide team hold another 19.

The distinction was made specifically during Emerald Tide's onboarding, when Gronowetter provided the firm's experience figures.

Emerald Tide is positioning around tax-free retirement income, not general investment management

Gronowetter identified tax-free income and tax-free wealth as the areas he most wants Emerald Tide Financial associated with.

He also identified searches around 401(k) alternatives, IRA alternatives, Roth IRA alternatives, tax-free retirement, tax-free pensions, LIRPs, and life insurance as a retirement plan as commercially relevant to the business.

He said the firm is not trying to compete for broad general investing or general legacy-planning searches.

For Emerald Tide, the 858 client plans and more than $877 million in cash value provide a measurable proof point behind that specialization.

About Emerald Tide Financial

Emerald Tide Financial designs and implements proprietary retirement income strategies using permanent life insurance for high-income and high-net-worth households.

The firm reports 858 client life insurance retirement plans across 356 households representing more than $877 million in combined cash value. That figure excludes 36 additional policies owned by the firm's Founder and CEO and his immediate family, its Vice President and his family, and members of the Emerald Tide team.

Founder and CEO Neil Gronowetter graduated from Yale University and the University of Southern California Law School and began his career as a trial attorney in the Bronx District Attorney's Office.

Disclosure: California License 0L90419. Emerald Tide Financial does not offer securities or advice about securities. All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Any reference(s) to guarantees refers to an insurance product and never securities. All contract guarantees and payout rates are subject to the claims-paying ability and financial strength of the issuing insurance company. Neither Emerald Tide Financial nor the companies it works with make any guarantees on performance, income, or returns.