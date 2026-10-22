Kelly Announces Third-Quarter 2026 Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly, a global workforce strategy and solutions provider, will release its third-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2026. In conjunction with its earnings release, Kelly will publish a financial presentation and host a live webcast of a conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. ET on November 5 to review the results from the quarter and answer questions.

The presentation and a link to the live webcast will be accessible through the Company's public website on the Investor Relations page under Events & Presentations. The webcast will be recorded, and a replay will be available within one hour of completion of the event through the same link as the live webcast.

About Kelly

At Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), we don't just understand the future of work, we're defining it. For over 80 years, we've sourced specialized talent, built agile workforces, and shaped growth strategies for employers around the world. Today, our recruiting, outsourcing, and consulting services provide the talent and solutions organizations need to move faster and grow smarter. We deliver meaningful impact by connecting people to work that enriches their lives, and companies to people who drive innovation and growth. Each year, we place more than 375,000 job seekers in new roles spanning science, engineering, technology, telecom, education, manufacturing, and more. Revenue in 2025 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

KLYA-FIN

Analyst & Media Contacts:

Scott Thomas

(248) 251-7264

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