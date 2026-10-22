Watsco Completes $750 Million Unsecured Senior Credit Facility

Borrowings under the five-year $750 million unsecured credit facility were used to repay outstanding borrowings of $69.7 million under the prior credit facility. Any additional borrowings will be used for working capital, acquisitions, dividends and other general purposes and bear interest at different rates depending on the types of advances or loans the Company selects. Terms of the agreement include increased borrowing capacity, covenant flexibility and greater sensitivity to the seasonal nature of our working capital requirements.

Barry S. Logan, Watsco's Executive Vice President said:“A committed source of low-cost debt is an important building block of our growth strategy. We appreciate the strong support and commitment from our relationship banks.”

About Watsco

Watsco is the largest distributor in the highly fragmented North American HVAC market. Since entering distribution in 1989, Watsco has achieved a 17% compounded annual total shareholder return through a combination of organic growth and the acquisition of more than 70 market-leading businesses.

Watsco maintains a solid balance sheet, enabling sustained investments in growth, including the Company's industry-leading technologies. Today, more than 73,000 contractors and technicians engage digitally, empowering them to adopt and integrate Watsco's tools into their daily operations. The Company is also introducing AI-driven initiatives to leverage its extensive data assets and enrich the customer experience. The Company believes its technology ecosystem represents a durable and widening competitive advantage in its highly fragmented industry.

This document includes certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as“will,”“would,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“believe,”“designed,”“plan,” or“intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in economic, business, competitive market, new housing starts and completions, capital spending in commercial construction, consumer spending and debt levels, regulatory and other factors, including, without limitation, the effects of supplier concentration, competitive conditions within Watsco's industry, the seasonal nature of sales of Watsco's products, the ability of the Company to expand its business, insurance coverage risks and final GAAP adjustments. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that Watsco files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. Watsco assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.