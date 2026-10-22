FTI Consulting Appoints Katie Norris To Expand Life Sciences Compliance And Investigations Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare compliance expert brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate governance, investigations and fraud and abuse matters

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Katie Norris as a Senior Managing Director in the Healthcare Risk Management & Advisory practice within the firm's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Ms. Norris, who is based in Washington, D.C., has more than 25 years of experience in corporate governance and compliance, specializing in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and healthcare industries. She advises chief compliance officers, legal counsel, senior executives and corporate boards on compliance program development, implementation, management, and oversight. Her expertise includes fraud and abuse compliance audits and investigations, compliance program effectiveness evaluations, and risk assessment and mitigation.

Ms. Norris has led internal investigations and supported life sciences and healthcare companies in investigations initiated by government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission. She also has served as the lead expert for Independent Review Organization monitorships and as an expert witness in complex federal and state litigation involving healthcare compliance, corporate investigations, compliance operations, and healthcare fraud and abuse risk management.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Norris will advise clients on complex risk and compliance challenges, including investigations, audits and risk assessments involving potential healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse. She also will serve as an expert witness in healthcare fraud and abuse litigation, including whistleblower actions brought under the False Claims Act and private litigation.

“Life sciences companies are navigating rapid scientific and technological advances alongside increasing pricing pressures, patient access challenges and regulatory scrutiny,” said Wayne Gibson, Leader of FTI Consulting's Healthcare Risk Management & Advisory practice.“Katie's extensive experience in compliance, investigations, corporate governance and fraud and abuse matters will strengthen our ability to meet clients' evolving needs. Working with our deep bench of experts across FTI Consulting, she will help clients manage risk, respond to complex matters and build effective, sustainable compliance programs.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Norris was a senior managing director at Ankura, where she led the Life Sciences segment within the firm's Healthcare & Life Sciences Disputes and Economics practice. Prior to that, she was a managing director at Epsilon Life Sciences. She has also held governance, risk and compliance roles at Guidehouse and Berkeley Research Group, LLC, and compliance officer roles at pharmaceutical and medical technology companies.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Norris said,“Life sciences and healthcare organizations need practical guidance that reflects the complexity of today's regulatory, enforcement and business environment. FTI Consulting's breadth of expertise provides a powerful platform for helping these organizations navigate complex matters, strengthen their compliance programs and make informed decisions. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the firm to support our clients as they address their critical risk management priorities, and the inherent challenges of regulatory and enforcement scrutiny.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

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