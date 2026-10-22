Applied Materials To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2026 Results On Nov. 12, 2026
The call will be webcast live at: . A replay will be available on the same day by 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at .
Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Mike Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977
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