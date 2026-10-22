France Hits Maximum Alert as Oct. 24 Protests Loom
(MENAFN) France is on maximum alert for nationwide demonstrations planned for Oct. 24, and officials are leaving the door open to banning further gatherings, the minister delegate to the Interior Ministry said Thursday.
“We are at a maximum level of vigilance” for Oct. 24, Jean-Didier Berger told a French broadcaster.
The government “absolutely rules nothing out in the coming days and weeks” if it deems it necessary to ban gatherings or cultural and sporting events, he said.
Berger said Saturday’s security deployment would be “20% higher” than on Oct. 17, and described the staffing measures behind the surge.
“We have canceled leave. We have recalled people who were supposed to be on leave and who will no longer be,” he explained.
Sentinelle forces will be deployed, along with elite units including the GIGN and RAID.
The build-up follows nationwide protests on Oct. 17 over the cost of living and fuel prices, which drew Yellow Vest demonstrators and students. Authorities reported damage to businesses and public buildings, and localized curfews were imposed in several cities.
More demonstrations are set for Oct. 24, and unions have called a nationwide strike and protest day for Nov. 5.
Separately, President Emmanuel Macron summoned “all intelligence services” to the Elysee Palace. The agencies have been accused of failing to anticipate the Oct. 17 mobilization. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and “the ministers concerned” also attended the security meeting.
“We are at a maximum level of vigilance” for Oct. 24, Jean-Didier Berger told a French broadcaster.
The government “absolutely rules nothing out in the coming days and weeks” if it deems it necessary to ban gatherings or cultural and sporting events, he said.
Berger said Saturday’s security deployment would be “20% higher” than on Oct. 17, and described the staffing measures behind the surge.
“We have canceled leave. We have recalled people who were supposed to be on leave and who will no longer be,” he explained.
Sentinelle forces will be deployed, along with elite units including the GIGN and RAID.
The build-up follows nationwide protests on Oct. 17 over the cost of living and fuel prices, which drew Yellow Vest demonstrators and students. Authorities reported damage to businesses and public buildings, and localized curfews were imposed in several cities.
More demonstrations are set for Oct. 24, and unions have called a nationwide strike and protest day for Nov. 5.
Separately, President Emmanuel Macron summoned “all intelligence services” to the Elysee Palace. The agencies have been accused of failing to anticipate the Oct. 17 mobilization. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and “the ministers concerned” also attended the security meeting.
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