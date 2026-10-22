The Vita Coco Company Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Raises Full Year Guidance
|(1)
|Organic net sales growth is a supplemental measure of net sales performance that excludes the impact of net sales attributable to the Copra acquisition as set forth in the U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation table below.
|(2)
|Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization as adjusted for certain items as set forth in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information and is a measure calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures herein for further discussion and reconciliation of this measure to GAAP measures.
|(3)
|GAAP Net income 2026 outlook is not provided due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors including the unpredictability in the movement in foreign currency rates, as well as future charges or reversals outside of the normal course of business.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register at and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the“Events” section of the Company's Investor Relations website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.
About The Vita Coco Company
The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what's possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco, and Copra, a super-premium brand that specializes in Thai Nam Hom coconut water. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company's portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes and nutrients, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out and more.
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Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, and organic net sales growth, which include certain adjustments or exclude certain charges and gains that are described in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. These non-GAAP measures are a key metric used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance and because we believe it is useful for investors to see the measures that management uses to evaluate the Company. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results as the items described below in the reconciliation tables do not reflect ongoing operating performance.
These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, U.S. GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for our operating results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We recommend investors review the U.S. GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP measures provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than U.S. GAAP measures alone.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance, our strategy, projected costs, tariffs, prospects, expectations, plans, objectives of management, supply chain predictions, customer and supplier relationships, expected impact of acquisitions, and expected net sales and category share growth.
The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the Company's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as such factors may be updated from time to time and which are accessible on the SEC's website at and the Investor Relations page of our website at. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.
Website Disclosure
We intend to use our websites, vitacoco.com and investors.thevitacococompany.com, as a means for disclosing material non-public information and for complying with the SEC's Regulation FD and other disclosure obligations.
| THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|151,995
|$
|196,873
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,282 at September 30, 2026, and $2,660 at December 31, 2025
|128,724
|81,514
|Inventory
|111,296
|111,468
|Supplier advances, current
|339
|693
|Derivative assets
|1,794
|732
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|39,536
|30,160
|Total current assets
|433,684
|421,440
|Property and equipment, net
|24,441
|9,298
|Goodwill
|110,175
|7,791
|Intangible assets, net
|107,116
|-
|Supplier advances, long-term
|1,593
|1,860
|Deferred tax assets, net
|6,627
|6,623
|Right-of-use assets, net
|10,337
|11,592
|Other assets
|2,169
|2,714
|Total assets
|$
|696,142
|$
|461,318
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|46,389
|$
|25,464
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|126,632
|89,461
|Derivative liabilities
|2,059
|1,507
|Total current liabilities
|175,080
|116,432
|Deferred tax liability
|24,875
|160
|Operating lease liability, long-term
|12,119
|13,087
|Seller's earn-out
|55,100
|-
|Other long-term liabilities
|240
|97
|Total liabilities
|$
|267,414
|$
|129,776
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 65,396,253 and 64,186,549 shares issued at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 57,202,356 and 57,082,173 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
|654
|642
|Additional paid-in capital
|231,578
|185,400
|Retained earnings
|342,956
|228,014
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
|(1,050
|)
|486
|Treasury stock, 8,193,897 shares at cost as of September 30, 2026, and 7,104,376 as of December 31, 2025.
|(145,410
|)
|(83,000
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|428,728
|331,542
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|696,142
|$
|461,318
| THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net sales
|$
|243,825
|$
|182,313
|$
|639,744
|$
|481,993
|Cost of goods sold
|151,148
|113,645
|369,942
|303,975
|Gross profit
|92,677
|68,668
|269,802
|178,018
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|47,226
|40,745
|127,629
|105,680
|Income from operations
|45,451
|27,923
|142,173
|72,338
|Other income (expense)
|Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments
|(2,083
|)
|2,391
|511
|6,275
|Foreign currency loss
|(887
|)
|(1,411
|)
|(2,432
|)
|(349
|)
|Interest income, net
|1,231
|1,776
|5,252
|4,794
|Other (expense) income, net
|(84
|)
|-
|(77
|)
|155
|Total other (expense) income
|(1,823
|)
|2,756
|3,254
|10,875
|Income before income taxes
|43,628
|30,679
|145,427
|83,213
|Income tax expense
|8,611
|6,676
|30,485
|17,420
|Net income
|$
|35,017
|$
|24,003
|$
|114,942
|$
|65,793
|Net income attributable to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.42
|$
|2.01
|$
|1.16
|Diluted
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.89
|$
|1.10
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|57,453,252
|56,850,812
|57,274,270
|56,879,627
|Diluted
|60,831,632
|59,878,602
|60,786,462
|59,832,067
| THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|114,942
|$
|65,793
|Adjustments required to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,458
|636
|Amortization of debt issuance cost
|14
|11
|Increase of provision for credit losses
|187
|1,300
|Unrealized (gain) on derivative instruments
|(511
|)
|(6,275
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|11,338
|8,123
|Impairment loss on Runa assets
|-
|185
|Noncash lease expense
|1,242
|1,052
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(42,801
|)
|(39,706
|)
|Inventory
|33,259
|(302
|)
|Prepaid expenses, net supplier advances, and other assets
|(7,236
|)
|345
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
|39,050
|19,907
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|151,942
|51,069
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash paid for property and equipment
|(803
|)
|(4,921
|)
|Acquisition of Copra Inc., net of $8,340 cash acquired
|(139,253
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(140,056
|)
|(4,921
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock awards
|6,131
|2,281
|Cash paid on notes payable
|(3
|)
|(8
|)
|Cash paid to acquire treasury stock
|(62,410
|)
|(10,204
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(56,282
|)
|(7,931
|)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(475
|)
|833
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(44,871
|)
|39,050
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period (1)
|198,154
|165,933
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period (1)
|$
|153,283
|204,983
1 Includes $1,281 and $1,264 of restricted cash as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Includes $1,288 and $1,278 of restricted cash as of September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, reported in other current assets on the condensed consolidated balance sheet.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company issued common stock with a fair value of $35,000 and recognized contingent consideration with a fair value of $55,100 in connection with the acquisition of Copra. These transactions are reflected as noncash investing and financing activities.
| RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|(in thousands)
|(in thousands)
|Net income
|35,017
|24,003
|$
|114,942
|$
|65,793
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,493
|228
|2,458
|636
|Interest income, net
|(1,231
|)
|(1,776
|)
|(5,252
|)
|(4,794
|)
|Income tax expense
|8,611
|6,676
|30,485
|17,420
|EBITDA
|$
|43,890
|$
|29,131
|$
|142,633
|$
|79,055
|Stock-based compensation (a)
|3,122
|2,975
|11,338
|8,123
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments (b)
|2,083
|(2,391
|)
|(511
|)
|(6,275
|)
|Foreign currency loss (b)
|887
|1,411
|2,432
|349
|Acquisition-related costs (c)
|3,174
|-
|3,174
|-
|Other adjustments (d)
|-
|1,264
|-
|2,886
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|53,156
|$
|32,390
|$
|159,066
|$
|84,138
|(a)
|Non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on volume and vesting timing of awards and forfeitures. We adjusted for these charges to facilitate comparison from period to period.
|(b)
|Unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments and foreign currency gains or losses are not considered in our evaluation of our ongoing performance.
|(c)
|Acquisition-related costs represent transaction, advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional fees incurred in connection with the acquisition of Copra.
|(d)
|The three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million and $1.8 million, respectively, related to a one-time incentive program established in 2023 and measured based on full-year 2025 performance, and $0.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively, of overlapping rent expense associated with our new New York City office, and $0.2 million of impairment loss related to the sale of Runa. The three months ended September 30, 2025 also includes $0.1 million of provision for credit losses related to the partially recovered prepaid inventory from a supplier recorded in the first half of 2025 (refer to the Form 10-K and the Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025 for further details). The nine month period was partially offset by $0.1 million of partial recoveries of prepaid inventory from a supplier (refer to the Form 10-K for further details) and a $0.2 million gain from a sale of intellectual property.
| RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET SALES GROWTH TO NON-GAAP ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026
|Net sales growth
|33.7
|%
|32.7
|%
|Impact of Copra acquisition
|16.0
|%
|6.0
|%
|Organic net sales growth
|17.8
|%
|26.7
|%
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|NET SALES
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Americas segment
|Vita Coco Coconut Water
|$
|143,276
|$
|132,438
|$
|399,231
|$
|339,006
|Private Label
|46,495
|14,360
|97,795
|50,242
|Other
|8,786
|4,926
|22,162
|17,037
|Subtotal
|$
|198,557
|$
|151,724
|$
|519,188
|$
|406,285
|International segment
|Vita Coco Coconut Water
|$
|34,363
|$
|21,939
|$
|88,645
|$
|54,998
|Private Label
|10,297
|8,137
|30,462
|19,118
|Other
|608
|513
|1,449
|1,592
|Subtotal
|$
|45,268
|$
|30,589
|$
|120,556
|$
|75,708
|Total net sales
|$
|243,825
|$
|182,313
|$
|639,744
|$
|481,993
|COST OF GOODS SOLD & GROSS PROFIT
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Cost of goods sold
|Americas segment
|$
|122,824
|$
|93,859
|$
|293,240
|$
|255,062
|International segment
|28,324
|19,786
|76,702
|48,913
|Total cost of goods sold
|$
|151,148
|$
|113,645
|$
|369,942
|$
|303,975
|Gross profit
|Americas segment
|$
|75,732
|$
|57,866
|$
|225,948
|$
|151,224
|International segment
|16,945
|10,802
|43,854
|26,794
|Total gross profit
|$
|92,677
|$
|68,668
|$
|269,802
|$
|178,018
|Gross margin
|Americas segment
|38.1
|%
|38.1
|%
|43.5
|%
|37.2
|%
|International segment
|37.4
|%
|35.3
|%
|36.4
|%
|35.4
|%
|Consolidated
|38.0
|%
|37.7
|%
|42.2
|%
|36.9
|%
|VOLUME (CE)
|Percentage Change - Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 vs. 2025
|Americas segment
|International segment
|Total
|Vita Coco Coconut Water
|8.5
|%
|50.5
|%
|15.8
|%
|Private Label
|109.9
|%
|23.1
|%
|76.7
|%
|Other
|34.9
|%
|108.7
|%
|35.8
|%
|Subtotal
|22.5
|%
|42.1
|%
|26.5
|%
|Percentage Change - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 vs. 2025
|Americas segment
|International segment
|Total
|Vita Coco Coconut Water
|13.2
|%
|52.5
|%
|19.7
|%
|Private Label
|63.4
|%
|48.8
|%
|58.9
|%
|Other
|16.6
|%
|(14.2
|)%
|15.8
|%
|Subtotal
|21.2
|%
|51.0
|%
|26.8
|%
Note: A CE is a standard volume measure used by management which is defined as a case of 12 bottles of 330ml liquid beverages or the same liter volume of oil. We may have immaterial sales of raw materials at times that are treated as zero CEs for the purposes of these calculations.
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