Sunday Lake Gold Corp. Graduates To OTCQX® Best Market In The United States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunday Lake Gold Corp. (TSX: SNDY, OTCQX: WLBMD) (“ Sunday Lake Gold” or the“ Company”) announces that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, having been upgraded from the OTCQB® Venture Market. The Company begins trading today on OTCQX® under the symbol“WLBMD.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on . The OTCQX® Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX®, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX® Market marks an important milestone for Sunday Lake Gold, enabling the Company to demonstrate its qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. “We are pleased to be graduating to the OTCQX® Best Market,” commented Brian Penny, CEO of Sunday Lake Gold.“Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market enhances our visibility and accessibility to the U.S. investment community and provides us with an opportunity to broaden our investor base, improve trading visibility and strengthen our presence in the U.S. capital markets.” About Sunday Lake Gold Corp. Sunday Lake Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 km2 that extends approximately 82 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company's flagship PEA-stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects. For further information please visit the Company's website at or contact:

Brian Penny, CPA, CMA Tania Barreto, CPIR CEO Director Investor Relations Email:... Email:... M: +1 416 716 8346 M: +1 289 819 3012

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this document may contain forward-looking statements or information (collectively,“FLI”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. FLI is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this document.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are FLI that involve various risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties. Generally, FLI can be identified by the use of statements that include, but are not limited to, words such as“seeks”,“believes”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“continues”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“expects”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“projects”,“predicts”,“proposes”, "potential",“targets” and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“will”,“could”,“would”,“should” or“might”,“be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved.”

FLI in this document may include, but is not limited to, statements related to, the upgrade to trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, including the expected impacts of trading on the OTCQX® Best Market.

FLI is designed to help you understand management's current views of its near- and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLI by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such FLI. Although the FLI contained in this document is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such FLI, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such FLI. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such FLI contained in this document to reflect new events or circumstances. Unless otherwise noted, this document has been prepared based on information available as of the date of this document. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the FLI, or information contained herein.

Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in FLI.

Assumptions upon which FLI is based, without limitation, include: the commencement of trading on, and continued trading on, the OTCQX® Best Market; the Company's financial position and general economic conditions; and such other risks and uncertainties as are discussed in the disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are discussed in the disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available at

Cautionary Notes to United States Investors

The Company prepares its disclosure in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Terms relating to mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and economic studies used herein are defined in accordance with NI 43- 101 under the guidelines set out in CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on May 19, 2014, as amended. NI 43-101 differs significantly from the disclosure requirements of the SEC generally applicable to US companies. As such, the information presented herein concerning mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.