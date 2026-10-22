Blue Point Brewing Co.'S Legendary Cask Ales Festival Returns To Patchogue With 100+ Limited-Release Brews

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long Island's Original Craft Brewery Invites Beer Fans to an Afternoon of Cask Ales, Live Music and Local Food Trucks at its 22nd Annual Festival







PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Long Island's longest-running craft beer celebrations is returning to Main Street. Blue Point Brewing Co., Long Island's original craft brewery and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced the return of its 22nd Annual Cask Ales Festival Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Blue Point Brewpub, 225 West Main Street in Patchogue, New York.

The annual festival will pour samples from more than 100 casks, giving beer fans a chance to try small-batch and one-of-a-kind brews from breweries across the country. The afternoon will also feature local food trucks and live music from Blink 180 and The 90s Band.

“Cask Fest has become a true Long Island beer tradition, and we're proud to bring it back to Patchogue for its 22nd year,” said Chris DiOrio, Senior Brand Manager, Blue Point Brewing.“It's a chance for the community to come together, discover rare cask ales and celebrate the creativity that has always been at the heart of Blue Point.”

General admission tickets are $40 and include festival admission, a 5-ounce Cask Fest tasting glass and beer samples from more than 100 casks. Tickets are available here.

After the festival, the party will move indoors to the tasting room from 6 to 10 p.m., where The 90s Band will keep the music going into the evening.

The event will be held rain or shine and is open only to guests ages 21 and older. For full event details, visit Blue Point Brewing's Cask Fest 2026 event page.

About Blue Point Brewing

Blue Point Brewing Company was founded in 1998 in Patchogue, New York and is Long Island's OG craft brewery. Twenty-seven years later, with a widely appealing portfolio of beer and beyond beer brands, Blue Point has grown to be one of the largest breweries in New York, with a footprint up and down the entire East Coast. Blue Point's flagship beer, Toasted Lager, has won several awards including a gold medal at the World Beer Cup.

For more information about Blue Point Brewing, please visit and follow us on Instagram @BluePointBrewing.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

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