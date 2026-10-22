Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on December 31, 2026. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2027.
Contact:
Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
(516) 444-3400
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
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