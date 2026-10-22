Alpha Compute Joins The Board Of The Confidential Computing Consortium Takes The Stage With Fortanix, NVIDIA And Elevenlabs At NVIDIA GTC Berlin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alpha Compute secures voting seats on the Governing Board and Technical Advisory Council, and joins a headline panel on Confidential AI and Sovereign Intelligence in Berlin

New York, NY, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) (“Alpha Compute” or the“Company”), a pioneering technology leader in AI GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and AI Confidential Compute, today announced that it has joined the Confidential Computing Consortium (CCC) as a Premier member, effective Oct. 1, 2026, taking a seat at the table where the rules of private AI are being written. Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser will represent the Company on the CCC Governing Board.

The CCC is a Linux Foundation project that develops the open standards and open-source software behind confidential computing, the technology that keeps data encrypted and verifiably private even while it is being processed. Its more than 40 member organizations include the companies that build the chips, clouds and software the world's AI runs on. Premier membership is the consortium's highest tier, and Alpha Compute now holds a voting seat on the Governing Board, which sets the consortium's strategy, policy and governance, and a voting seat on the Technical Advisory Council, which guides its technical direction and open-source projects. The Company has also joined the CCC Marketing Working Group to accelerate industry adoption, and has joined the Linux Foundation as a Silver member.

The move cements Alpha Compute's position at the center of a shift now underway in enterprise AI: from trusting providers to verifying them. As AI moves into healthcare records, financial data, government workloads and proprietary models, organizations are demanding cryptographic proof, not promises, that their data and intellectual property remain theirs alone. Alpha Compute builds its GPU infrastructure for exactly that world, delivering Sovereign Intelligence: AI that answers only to its owner.

That vision takes the stage this week at NVIDIA GTC Berlin. On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at 5:30 PM CEST, Alpha Compute's Lead AI Researcher, Allen Roush, will join leaders from NVIDIA, ElevenLabs and the Technology Innovation Institute on a panel moderated by Fortanix at the Confidential AI Summit at GTC Berlin, an invitation-only evening hosted by Fortanix, a fellow CCC member, and NVIDIA ecosystem partners at Café Anhalt. The session,“The Chain of Trust for Confidential AI,” will explore how confidential computing lets enterprises deploy foundation models on sensitive data, protect it during inference and scale secure workloads across hybrid and sovereign environments.

“The next era of AI will be decided by a single question: who controls the data,” said Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Compute.“Organizations that handle sensitive information need proof that it stays private while our GPUs process it, and the Confidential Computing Consortium is where the open standards behind that proof are built. As a Premier member with a vote on the board and the technical council, Alpha Compute is helping shape those standards so that privacy and ownership are engineered into AI from the start. Sharing the stage with Fortanix, NVIDIA and ElevenLabs in Berlin is where that future gets built.”

“Fortanix and Alpha Compute are partnering to bring together robust data protection with Confidential Computing, and best in class infrastructure capabilities to help enterprises unlock the full potential of Confidential AI,” said Anuj Jaiswal, Chief Product Officer of Fortanix.“We are excited to have Alpha Compute join the Fortanix Confidential AI Summit, in Berlin, to discuss the advancing of a trusted foundation for the next generation of AI innovation.”

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) is a vertically integrated technology company delivering High Performance Computing (HPC) and AI Confidential Compute. Alpha Compute's mission is to empower clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors, including finance, defense, intelligence, and media with the essential framework required for secure, confidential computing environments. Alpha Compute operates globally with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam, and Toronto. Alpha Compute is a proud founding partner of the Right2Compute Coalition.

For more information, please visit or .

Investor & Media Contact

Alpha Compute Corp.

...



CONTACT: ir(at)alphacompute.ai