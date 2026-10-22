American Sets New Revenue Records Amid Historic Fuel Cost Pressure
|4Q 2026E (vs. 4Q 2025)
|Available seat miles
|+5.5% – +6.5%
|Total revenue
|+19.5% – +22.5%
|CASM excluding net special items, fuel and profit sharing1
|+2.5% – +3.5%
|Adjusted loss per diluted share4
|($1.10) – ($0.50)
|FY 2026E
|Adjusted loss per diluted share4
|($1.60) – ($1.00)
Conference call and webcast
American will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT today. A live webcast and replay will be available at American's investor relations website.
Notes
See the accompanying notes in the financial tables section of this news release for further explanation, including reconciliations of certain GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.Cost per available seat mile excluding net special items, fuel and profit sharing, or CASM-ex, is a non-GAAP measure. The company is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking information to GAAP because the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes $87 million of net special items after the effect of taxes that the company recognized in the third quarter. Net debt includes debt, finance and operating lease liabilities and pension obligations less unrestricted cash and short-term investments. Adjusted loss per diluted share guidance excludes the impact of net special items and represents an absolute number, not a year-over-year comparison. The company is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking information to GAAP as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time.
Other: Third-quarter revenue growth of 19.3% is the highest in company history excluding the years following the pandemic.
About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL)
American Airlines is a premium global airline connecting more of the U.S. to the world. With roots tracing back to an air mail carrier in the Midwestern United States in 1926, American now operates more than 6,000 daily flights to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries and serves more than 200 million customers annually. Powered by a proud and talented team of 140,000 aviation professionals, American's team lives out the airline's purpose of caring for people on life's journey every day.
The world's largest airline proudly celebrates its centennial year in 2026, reaching a milestone that reflects a century of innovation and the Forever ForwardSM spirit that changed the industry and the world. American introduced the first scheduled air cargo service, the first airport lounge and the first airline loyalty program and continues to reinvent the customer experience today. The airline is also a founding member of the one world alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe.
Get the latest about American at news.aa.com and @AmericanAir.
Use of websites and social media to disclose information
American routinely uses the investor relations section of its website as well as its social media pages, including on Facebook and X, and its newsroom at news.aa.com, to disclose important information about American Airlines Group Inc. and its subsidiaries and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the company's website, social media channels or newsroom is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document, and all website addresses in this document are intended to be inactive textual references only.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and information
Certain of the statements contained in this document should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“continue,”“seek,”“target,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“if current trends continue,”“optimistic,”“forecast” and other similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company's plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, estimates and strategies for the future, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, downturns in economic conditions could adversely affect our business; we will need to obtain sufficient financing or other capital to operate successfully; our high level of debt and other obligations may limit our ability to fund general corporate requirements and obtain additional financing, may limit our flexibility in responding to competitive developments and may cause our business to be vulnerable to adverse economic and industry conditions; if our financial condition worsens, provisions in our credit card processing and other commercial agreements may adversely affect our liquidity; the loss of key personnel whom we depend on to operate our business, or the inability to attract, develop and retain additional qualified personnel could adversely affect our business; our business has been and will continue to be materially affected by many changing economic, geopolitical, commercial, regulatory and other conditions beyond our control, including global events that affect travel behavior; the airline industry is intensely competitive and dynamic; union disputes, employee strikes and other labor-related disruptions may adversely affect our operations and financial performance; if we encounter problems with any of our third-party regional operators or third-party service providers, our operations could be adversely affected by a resulting decline in revenue or negative public perception about our services; any damage to our reputation or brand image could adversely affect our business or financial results; risks of losses and adverse publicity from any public incidents involving our company, people or brand; changes to our business model that are designed to increase revenues and reduce costs may not be successful and may cause operational difficulties or decreased demand; our intellectual property rights, particularly our branding rights, are valuable, and any inability to protect them may adversely affect our business and financial results; we may be a party to litigation in the normal course of business or otherwise, which could affect our financial position and liquidity; we rely heavily on technology and automated systems, including artificial intelligence, to operate our business, and any failures could harm our business, results of operations and financial condition; evolving data privacy requirements could increase our costs, and any significant cybersecurity incident could disrupt our operations, harm our reputation, expose us to legal risks and otherwise materially adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition; we are exposed to risks from cyberattacks, and any cybersecurity incidents involving us, our third-party service providers, or one of our AAdvantage partners or other business partners; we have a significant amount of goodwill, which is assessed for impairment at least annually. We may never realize the full value of our intangible or long-lived assets, causing us to record material impairment charges; the commercial relationships that we have with other companies, including any related equity investments, may not produce the returns or results we expect; our business is very dependent on the price and availability of aircraft fuel. Continued periods of high volatility in fuel costs, increased fuel prices or significant disruptions in the supply of aircraft fuel could have a significant negative impact on consumer demand, our operating results and liquidity; our business is subject to extensive government regulation; we can be adversely affected by any prolonged partial or full U.S. Government shutdown; we operate a global business with international operations that are subject to economic and political instability and have been, and in the future may continue to be, adversely affected by numerous events, circumstances or government actions beyond our control; we may be adversely affected by conflicts overseas, terrorist attacks or other acts of violence, domestically or abroad; the travel industry continues to face ongoing security concerns; we are subject to risks associated with climate change, including increased regulation of our greenhouse gas emissions, changing consumer preferences and the potential for increased impacts of severe weather events on our operations and infrastructure; we are subject to various risks associated with environmental and social matters, and many forms of environmental and noise regulation; a shortage of pilots or other personnel could materially adversely affect our business; we depend on a limited number of suppliers for aircraft, aircraft engines and parts. Delays in scheduled aircraft deliveries, unexpected grounding of aircraft or aircraft engines whether by regulators or by us, or other loss of anticipated fleet capacity, and failure of new aircraft to receive regulatory approval, be produced or otherwise perform as and when expected, adversely impacts our business, results of operations and financial condition; we rely on third-party distribution channels and must effectively manage the costs, rights and functionality of these channels; if we are unable to obtain and maintain adequate facilities and infrastructure throughout our system and, at some airports, adequate slots, we may be unable to operate our existing flight schedule and to expand or change our route network in the future; interruptions or disruptions in service at one of our key facilities; increases in insurance costs or reductions in insurance coverage, and heavy taxation of the airline industry; risks related to ownership of AAG common stock; and other risks set forth herein as well as in the company's latest annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (especially in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations) and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (especially in Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors), and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.
Financial tables
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
| 3 Months Ended
September 30,
| Percent
Increase
| 9 Months Ended
September 30,
| Percent
Increase
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|Operating revenues:
|Passenger
|$
|14,900
|$
|12,471
|19.5
|$
|42,609
|$
|36,985
|15.2
|Cargo
|274
|212
|29.1
|761
|612
|24.3
|Other
|1,161
|1,008
|15.2
|3,612
|3,037
|18.9
|Total operating revenues
|16,335
|13,691
|19.3
|46,982
|40,634
|15.6
|Operating expenses:
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes
|4,635
|2,767
|67.5
|12,444
|8,017
|55.2
|Salaries, wages and benefits
|4,713
|4,461
|5.7
|14,027
|13,065
|7.4
|Regional expenses:
|Regional operating expenses
|1,356
|1,286
|5.5
|4,012
|3,809
|5.3
|Regional depreciation and amortization
|93
|84
|10.5
|276
|244
|13.0
|Maintenance, materials and repairs
|1,092
|1,028
|6.2
|3,100
|2,876
|7.8
|Other rent and landing fees
|996
|906
|9.9
|2,862
|2,627
|9.0
|Aircraft rent
|309
|310
|(0.5
|)
|926
|910
|1.7
|Selling expenses
|553
|483
|14.7
|1,664
|1,467
|13.4
|Depreciation and amortization
|493
|474
|3.9
|1,446
|1,418
|2.0
|Special items, net
|9
|7
|22.5
|29
|125
|(76.6
|)
|Other
|1,971
|1,734
|13.7
|5,675
|5,061
|12.1
|Total operating expenses
|16,220
|13,540
|19.8
|46,461
|39,619
|17.3
|Operating income
|115
|151
|(23.4
|)
|521
|1,015
|(48.7
|)
|Nonoperating income (expense):
|Interest income
|87
|90
|(3.8
|)
|217
|285
|(24.0
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(435
|)
|(432
|)
|0.7
|(1,242
|)
|(1,294
|)
|(4.0
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(101
|)
|49
|nm
|(1)
|(198
|)
|42
|nm
|Total nonoperating expense, net
|(449
|)
|(293
|)
|53.8
|(1,223
|)
|(967
|)
|26.5
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(334
|)
|(142
|)
|nm
|(702
|)
|48
|nm
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|(65
|)
|(28
|)
|nm
|(122
|)
|36
|nm
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(269
|)
|$
|(114
|)
|nm
|$
|(580
|)
|$
|12
|nm
|Earnings (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|0.02
|Diluted
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|0.02
|Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
|Basic
|662,706
|660,358
|662,026
|659,788
|Diluted
|662,706
|660,358
|662,026
|660,784
| Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding.
| (1)Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Consolidated Operating Statistics (1)
|(Unaudited)
| 3 Months Ended
September 30,
|Increase
| 9 Months Ended
September 30,
|Increase
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|67,265
|66,580
|1.0
|%
|193,934
|188,698
|2.8
|%
|Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)
|80,680
|77,400
|4.2
|%
|234,533
|224,939
|4.3
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|83.4
|86.0
|(2.6
|)
|pts
|82.7
|83.9
|(1.2
|)
|pts
|Yield (cents)
|22.15
|18.73
|18.3
|%
|21.97
|19.60
|12.1
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|18.47
|16.11
|14.6
|%
|18.17
|16.44
|10.5
|%
|Total revenue per ASM (cents)
|20.25
|17.69
|14.5
|%
|20.03
|18.06
|10.9
|%
|Cargo ton miles (millions)
|625
|545
|14.7
|%
|1,790
|1,550
|15.5
|%
|Cargo yield per ton mile (cents)
|43.86
|38.94
|12.6
|%
|42.52
|39.52
|7.6
|%
|Fuel consumption (gallons in millions)
|1,204
|1,169
|3.0
|%
|3,473
|3,375
|2.9
|%
|Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon)
|3.85
|2.37
|62.7
|%
|3.58
|2.38
|50.8
|%
|Operating cost per ASM (cents)
|20.10
|17.49
|14.9
|%
|19.81
|17.61
|12.5
|%
|Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents)
|20.08
|17.48
|14.9
|%
|19.79
|17.56
|12.7
|%
|Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents)
|14.34
|13.91
|3.1
|%
|14.49
|13.99
|3.5
|%
|Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items, fuel and profit sharing (cents)
|14.34
|13.92
|3.0
|%
|14.49
|13.98
|3.6
|%
|Passenger enplanements (thousands)
|58,143
|58,474
|(0.6
|)
|%
|169,014
|168,220
|0.5
|%
|Departures (thousands):
|Mainline
|304
|298
|2.3
|%
|896
|881
|1.7
|%
|Regional
|281
|267
|5.3
|%
|820
|787
|4.2
|%
|Total
|585
|565
|3.7
|%
|1,716
|1,668
|2.9
|%
|Average stage length (miles):
|Mainline
|1,220
|1,201
|1.6
|%
|1,212
|1,188
|2.0
|%
|Regional
|471
|464
|1.4
|%
|473
|465
|1.9
|%
|Total
|861
|853
|0.9
|%
|859
|846
|1.5
|%
|Aircraft at end of period:
|Mainline
|1,037
|998
|3.9
|%
|1,037
|998
|3.9
|%
|Regional (2)
|587
|557
|5.4
|%
|587
|557
|5.4
|%
|Total
|1,624
|1,555
|4.4
|%
|1,624
|1,555
|4.4
|%
|Full-time equivalent employees at end of period:
|Mainline
|107,700
|104,900
|2.7
|%
|107,700
|104,900
|2.7
|%
|Regional (3)
|33,400
|32,000
|4.4
|%
|33,400
|32,000
|4.4
|%
|Total
|141,100
|136,900
|3.1
|%
|141,100
|136,900
|3.1
|%
|Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(1)Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers.
|(2)Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excluded from the aircraft count above are two Bombardier CRJ900 regional aircraft that are held in temporary storage as of September 30, 2026.
|(3)Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region
|(Unaudited)
| 3 Months Ended
September 30,
|Increase
| 9 Months Ended
September 30,
|Increase
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|Domestic (1)
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|44,579
|43,741
|1.9
|%
|129,068
|125,206
|3.1
|%
|Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)
|54,096
|51,106
|5.9
|%
|157,579
|149,762
|5.2
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|82.4
|85.6
|(3.2
|)
|pts
|81.9
|83.6
|(1.7
|)
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|10,489
|8,723
|20.2
|%
|30,205
|26,010
|16.1
|%
|Yield (cents)
|23.53
|19.94
|18.0
|%
|23.40
|20.77
|12.7
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|19.39
|17.07
|13.6
|%
|19.17
|17.37
|10.4
|%
|Latin America (2)
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|7,706
|7,726
|(0.3
|)
|%
|26,612
|26,106
|1.9
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|8,807
|8,832
|(0.3
|)
|%
|31,379
|30,560
|2.7
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|87.5
|87.5
|-
|pts
|84.8
|85.4
|(0.6
|)
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|1,618
|1,340
|20.7
|%
|5,307
|4,795
|10.7
|%
|Yield (cents)
|20.99
|17.34
|21.1
|%
|19.94
|18.37
|8.6
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|18.37
|15.17
|21.1
|%
|16.91
|15.69
|7.8
|%
|Atlantic
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|12,746
|12,951
|(1.6
|)
|%
|30,802
|30,317
|1.6
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|15,023
|14,878
|1.0
|%
|36,708
|36,255
|1.2
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|84.8
|87.0
|(2.2
|)
|pts
|83.9
|83.6
|0.3
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|2,438
|2,109
|15.6
|%
|5,893
|5,160
|14.2
|%
|Yield (cents)
|19.13
|16.28
|17.5
|%
|19.13
|17.02
|12.4
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|16.23
|14.17
|14.5
|%
|16.05
|14.23
|12.8
|%
|Pacific
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|2,234
|2,162
|3.3
|%
|7,452
|7,069
|5.4
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|2,754
|2,584
|6.6
|%
|8,867
|8,362
|6.0
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|81.1
|83.7
|(2.6
|)
|pts
|84.0
|84.5
|(0.5
|)
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|355
|299
|18.5
|%
|1,204
|1,020
|18.0
|%
|Yield (cents)
|15.88
|13.84
|14.8
|%
|16.15
|14.43
|11.9
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|12.88
|11.58
|11.3
|%
|13.57
|12.20
|11.3
|%
|Total International
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|22,686
|22,839
|(0.7
|)
|%
|64,866
|63,492
|2.2
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|26,584
|26,294
|1.1
|%
|76,954
|75,177
|2.4
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|85.3
|86.9
|(1.6
|)
|pts
|84.3
|84.5
|(0.2
|)
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|4,411
|3,748
|17.7
|%
|12,404
|10,975
|13.0
|%
|Yield (cents)
|19.44
|16.41
|18.5
|%
|19.12
|17.29
|10.6
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|16.59
|14.25
|16.4
|%
|16.12
|14.60
|10.4
|%
|Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(1)Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
|(2)Latin America results include the Caribbean.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information
| American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.
| The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:
| - Operating Income (GAAP measure) to Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Operating Margin (GAAP measure) to Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Pre-Tax Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Net Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
| Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items provides management with an additional tool to understand the Company's core operating performance.
|Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items, fuel and profit sharing (non-GAAP measure) and total operating costs per ASM (CASM) to CASM excluding net special items, fuel and profit sharing. Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items, fuel and profit sharing and CASM excluding net special items, fuel and profit sharing to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the Company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. Additionally, the Company excludes profit sharing to allow investors to better understand and analyze its operating cost performance and to provide a more meaningful comparison of its core operating costs to the airline industry. The adjustment to exclude net special items, fuel and profit sharing provides management with an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company's non-fuel costs and core operating performance.
|Reconciliation of Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items
| 3 Months Ended
September 30,
| Percent
Increase
| 9 Months Ended
September 30,
| Percent
Increase
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|(in millions)
|(in millions)
|Operating income as reported
|$
|115
|$
|151
|$
|521
|$
|1,015
|Operating net special items:
|Mainline operating special items, net (1)
|9
|7
|29
|125
|Regional operating special items, net
|8
|-
|8
|-
|Operating income excluding net special items
|$
|132
|$
|158
|(16.2
|%)
|$
|558
|$
|1,140
|(51.0
|%)
|Calculation of Operating Margin
|Operating income as reported
|$
|115
|$
|151
|$
|521
|$
|1,015
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|16,335
|$
|13,691
|$
|46,982
|$
|40,634
|Operating margin
|0.7
|%
|1.1
|%
|1.1
|%
|2.5
|%
|Calculation of Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items
|Operating income excluding net special items
|$
|132
|$
|158
|$
|558
|$
|1,140
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|16,335
|$
|13,691
|$
|46,982
|$
|40,634
|Operating margin excluding net special items
|0.8
|%
|1.2
|%
|1.2
|%
|2.8
|%
|Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items
|Pre-tax income (loss) as reported
|$
|(334
|)
|$
|(142
|)
|$
|(702
|)
|$
|48
|Pre-tax net special items:
|Mainline operating special items, net (1)
|9
|7
|29
|125
|Regional operating special items, net
|8
|-
|8
|-
|Nonoperating special items, net (2)
|95
|(4
|)
|259
|28
|Total pre-tax net special items
|112
|3
|296
|153
|Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|(222
|)
|$
|(139
|)
|60.1
|%
|$
|(406
|)
|$
|201
|nm
|Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin
|Pre-tax income (loss) as reported
|$
|(334
|)
|$
|(142
|)
|$
|(702
|)
|$
|48
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|16,335
|$
|13,691
|$
|46,982
|$
|40,634
|Pre-tax margin
|(2.0
|%)
|(1.0
|%)
|(1.5
|%)
|0.1
|%
|Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items
|Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|(222
|)
|$
|(139
|)
|$
|(406
|)
|$
|201
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|16,335
|$
|13,691
|$
|46,982
|$
|40,634
|Pre-tax margin excluding net special items
|(1.4
|%)
|(1.0
|%)
|(0.9
|%)
|0.5
|%
| 3 Months Ended
September 30,
| Percent
Increase
| 9 Months Ended
September 30,
| Percent
Increase
|Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|Net income (loss) as reported
|$
|(269
|)
|$
|(114
|)
|$
|(580
|)
|$
|12
|Net special items:
|Total pre-tax net special items (1), (2)
|112
|3
|296
|153
|Net tax effect of net special items
|(25
|)
|-
|(66
|)
|(34
|)
|Net income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|(182
|)
|$
|(111
|)
|63.7
|%
|$
|(350
|)
|$
|131
|nm
|Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items
|Net income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|(182
|)
|$
|(111
|)
|$
|(350
|)
|$
|131
|Shares used for computation (in thousands):
|Basic
|662,706
|660,358
|662,026
|659,788
|Diluted
|662,706
|660,358
|662,026
|660,784
|Earnings (loss) per share excluding net special items:
|Basic
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|0.20
|Diluted
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|0.20
|Reconciliation of Total Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Net Special Items, Fuel and Profit Sharing
|Total operating expenses as reported
|$
|16,220
|$
|13,540
|$
|46,461
|$
|39,619
|Operating net special items:
|Mainline operating special items, net (1)
|(9
|)
|(7
|)
|(29
|)
|(125
|)
|Regional operating special items, net
|(8
|)
|-
|(8
|)
|-
|Total operating expenses excluding net special items
|16,203
|13,533
|46,424
|39,494
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes
|(4,635
|)
|(2,767
|)
|(12,444
|)
|(8,017
|)
|Total operating expenses excluding net special items and fuel
|11,568
|10,766
|33,980
|31,477
|Profit sharing
|-
|8
|-
|(33
|)
|Total operating expenses excluding net special items, fuel and profit sharing
|$
|11,568
|$
|10,774
|$
|33,980
|$
|31,444
|(in cents)
|(in cents)
|Total operating expenses per ASM as reported
|20.10
|17.49
|19.81
|17.61
|Operating net special items per ASM:
|Mainline operating special items, net (1)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.06
|)
|Regional operating special items, net
|(0.01
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items
|20.08
|17.48
|19.79
|17.56
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM
|(5.74
|)
|(3.58
|)
|(5.31
|)
|(3.56
|)
|Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items and fuel
|14.34
|13.91
|14.49
|13.99
|Profit sharing per ASM
|-
|0.01
|-
|(0.01
|)
|Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items, fuel and profit sharing
|14.34
|13.92
|14.49
|13.98
| Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
|FOOTNOTES:
|(1)
|The 2025 nine month period mainline operating special items, net principally included a one-time charge resulting from adjustments to vacation accruals due to pay rate increases effective January 1, 2025, following the ratification of the contract extension in the fourth quarter of 2024 with the Company's mainline maintenance and fleet service team members and adjustments to litigation reserves.
|(2)
|Principally included mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity investments as well as charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments. Additionally, the 2026 third quarter and nine month period included an impairment charge related to the Company's equity investment in Republic Airways Holdings Inc.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In millions) (Unaudited)
| 9 Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|4,541
|$
|3,373
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures and aircraft purchase deposits
|(2,728
|)
|(2,149
|)
|Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and sale of property and equipment
|77
|243
|Purchases of short-term investments
|(5,026
|)
|(4,801
|)
|Sales of short-term investments
|2,751
|4,944
|Decrease (increase) in restricted short-term investments
|180
|(20
|)
|Other investing activities
|(79
|)
|279
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(4,825
|)
|(1,504
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|5,933
|2,169
|Payments on long-term debt and finance leases
|(5,347
|)
|(4,087
|)
|Other financing activities
|(130
|)
|85
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|456
|(1,833
|)
|Net increase in cash and restricted cash
|172
|36
|Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
|1,056
|902
|Cash and restricted cash at end of period (1)
|$
|1,228
|$
|938
| ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅
|(1)
|The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets:
|Cash
|$
|1,124
|$
|835
|Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments
|104
|103
|Total cash and restricted cash
|$
|1,228
|$
|938
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In millions, except shares)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|1,124
|$
|954
|Short-term investments
|7,163
|4,882
|Restricted cash and short-term investments
|555
|735
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,928
|2,075
|Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net
|3,171
|2,792
|Prepaid expenses and other
|800
|767
|Total current assets
|14,741
|12,205
|Operating property and equipment
|Flight equipment
|48,715
|46,597
|Ground property and equipment
|10,808
|10,479
|Equipment purchase deposits
|633
|656
|Total property and equipment, at cost
|60,156
|57,732
|Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(26,530
|)
|(25,192
|)
|Total property and equipment, net
|33,626
|32,540
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|6,744
|7,091
|Other assets
|Goodwill
|4,091
|4,091
|Intangibles, net
|2,067
|2,066
|Deferred tax asset
|2,477
|2,368
|Other assets
|1,272
|1,413
|Total other assets
|9,907
|9,938
|Total assets
|$
|65,018
|$
|61,774
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities
|Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases
|$
|3,692
|$
|3,753
|Accounts payable
|3,334
|2,840
|Accrued salaries and wages
|2,175
|2,128
|Air traffic liability
|9,414
|7,158
|Loyalty program liability
|4,446
|3,725
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,032
|1,058
|Fuel financing
|933
|914
|Other accrued liabilities
|2,997
|2,916
|Total current liabilities
|28,023
|24,492
|Noncurrent liabilities
|Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities
|25,943
|25,254
|Pension and postretirement benefits
|1,099
|1,568
|Loyalty program liability
|7,068
|6,839
|Operating lease liabilities
|5,607
|5,905
|Other liabilities
|1,502
|1,443
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|41,219
|41,009
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Common stock, 662,618,434 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026
|7
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|7,424
|7,387
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,343
|)
|(4,389
|)
|Retained deficit
|(7,312
|)
|(6,732
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(4,224
|)
|(3,727
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|65,018
|$
|61,774
|Total Debt and Net Debt
|The Company's total debt and net debt are presented below, which are non-GAAP measures that management believes are useful for assessing the Company's debt profile. Total debt is defined as debt, finance and operating lease liabilities and pension obligations, and net debt is defined as total debt, net of unrestricted cash and short-term investments.
|Total Debt and Net Debt (at end of period)
|September 30, 2026
|(in millions)
|Debt and finance leases
|$
|29,635
|Operating lease liabilities
|6,639
|Pension obligations
|92
|Total debt
|36,366
|Less: cash and short-term investments
|8,287
|Net debt
|$
|28,079
...
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