Serve Robotics To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Host Conference Call And Webcast On November 5
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Company management will host a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on November 5, 2026 to review the 2026 third quarter financial results. A live audio webcast will be available at investors.serverobotics.com and a replay will be available at the same location.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) designs and operates autonomous robots that navigate complex, human-centric environments. Since spinning off from Uber in 2021, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S., reaching a population of approximately 3 million and supporting delivery for more than 4,000 restaurants. In 2026, Serve acquired Diligent Robotics, expanding its operations beyond sidewalk delivery into indoor service robots used in hospitals. Serve designs both the hardware and software behind its robots, enabling them to work safely in public and private environments at scale.
For more information, visit or follow the company on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn @serverobotics.
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