Fatal Paramus Hit-And-Run Highlights Road Safety During National Teen Driver Safety Week, The Epstein Law Firm Says

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 32-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Route 17 South near Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus Monday evening. According to News 12, the driver fled the scene. Paramus police confirmed Tuesday that the woman died from her injuries.

New Jersey attorney, Michael J. Epstein, Esq., of The Epstein Law Firm, is highlighting the importance of pedestrian safety and driver accountability following the fatal crash, which occurred during National Teen Driver Safety Week, October 18–24 which raises awareness about safe driving habits and the risks young drivers face. Authorities have not publicly identified the driver or indicated whether age was a factor in Monday's crash. However, the timing offers an opportunity to reinforce a broader message about roadway safety and the responsibility every driver has to protect others.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and my thoughts are with the woman's family,” Epstein said.“Every driver has a responsibility to watch for pedestrians and act responsibly behind the wheel. When a collision occurs, remaining at the scene and cooperating with authorities are critical.”

National Teen Driver Safety Week encourages families to discuss safe driving habits and the risks young drivers face. Authorities have not identified the driver publicly or indicated whether age played a role in the crash.

“While this week focuses on teen drivers, roadway safety is everyone's responsibility, regardless of age,” Epstein said.“One moment behind the wheel can change lives forever. We need to take these tragedies seriously and reinforce the importance of responsible driving.”

The Paramus Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit are investigating. The prosecutor's office will handle further information about the case.

Based in Rochelle Park, NJ, The Epstein Law Firm represents individuals and families injured in motor vehicle crashes, construction accidents, premises liability incidents, and other serious injury matters. The firm is recognized statewide for its litigation results and commitment to client advocacy.

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908)-612-3515

Email: ...