Ontario SPCA Receives $200K Companions For Changetm Sponsorship For Litter, Treats And Toys

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New sponsorship from Pet Valu will help adopted pets transition to their new homes and keep cats in shelter clean and comfortable









Happy purrs and tail wags. Pet Valu's generous Companions for ChangeTM sponsorship is helping cats stay comfortable in shelter and giving adopted pets a happier transition into their forever homes

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to a $200,000 sponsorship* from Pet Valu's Companions for Change program, all the cats and kittens in care at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society's will stay spotless and cozy with an ongoing supply of fresh litter and every cat and dog that is adopted from one of their 13 animal centres will be going home with a new toy and treat.

“When a pet moves from an animal centre or foster care to their new home it can be a stressful period as the setting and people are unfamiliar. Toys and treats encourage the development of healthy bonds between the animal and their new family and having both quickly accessible when a pet arrives at their new home can help them ease into their new environment,” says Sonya Reichel, Vice President of Operations, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.“Ensuring cats and kittens are clean and comfortable while they are in our care reduces stress and boosts their overall health. We are very appreciative for this latest Companions for Change sponsorship as it supports two important areas of need.”

Through the two-year sponsorship, Pet Valu will supply its popular proprietary brands Performatrin® treats, JUMP!® toys and Fresh 4 Life® litter to the Ontario SPCA. One Performatrin treat and one JUMP! toy will be included in each adoption kit that is given to every cat and dog when they leave the shelter. Cats and kittens who are in the animal centres waiting for their forever homes will receive an ongoing supply of Fresh 4 Life litter. The toys, treats and litter will be provided to all Ontario SPCA animal centres in Durham, Barrie, Brockville, Orangeville, Stouffville, Napanee, Midland, Muskoka, Orillia, Renfrew, Cornwall, Sudbury and Thunder Bay.

With this latest sponsorship, the Ontario SPCA has received over $700,000 in sponsorships from Pet Valu's Companions for Change program since 2019. It received $175,000 in 2019 and $150,000 in 2023 to launch the Ontario SPCA Mobile Animal Wellness Services Unit to make spay/neuter and vaccination services more accessible. In 2022, it received over $200,000 and additional $180,000 in 2025 for the Cat Cabin Program which supplies sturdy cardboard cabins that serve as a comfortable bed, hiding place, and perch for cats and kittens. Additionally, Pet Valu provides its New Pet Parent Guide, containing tips and expertise and $300 worth of coupons to every devoted pet lover that adopts a pet from an Ontario SPCA animal centre.

“The Ontario SPCA does vital work to help pets in need across Ontario, and we continue to be impressed by the tremendous compassion and support their staff and volunteers provide to the pets in their care,” says Greg Ramier, CEO at Pet Valu.“We are pleased to deepen our relationship with the Ontario SPCA and help it continue to support its impactful work.”

People who are interested in adopting a cat or a kitten should visit ontariospca.ca/adopt to view animals who are waiting for their forever homes.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is a registered charity that has been changing the lives of animals for over 150 years. The Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need in communities across Ontario. It values all animals and advocates to treat them with respect and kindness. The Society strives to keep pets and families together and does so through a variety of community support services, such as sheltering and adoptions, including emergency sheltering, feral cat management programs, animal transfers, food distribution, humane education, animal advocacy, and spay/neuter services.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For 50 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET ). To learn more, please visit: petvalu.ca.

*Represents the estimated retail value of products to be donated by Pet Valu under the sponsorship over its two-year term.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katherine Clark

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416-453-3288

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at