Lantronix To Report Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Results On Nov. 9, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Edge Intelligence and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today announced it will release financial results from its fiscal 2027 first quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2026, after the close of the market on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Nov. 9, 2026. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate they are participating in the Lantronix fiscal 2027 first quarter call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Investors can access a conference call replay starting at approximately 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Nov. 9, 2026, on the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through Nov. 16, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 7475247.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge Intelligence and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks. It delivers intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications, enabling customers to optimize operations, enhance security and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications ranging from mission-critical autonomous platforms and edge analytics for critical infrastructure to intelligent surveillance and secure network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today's AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Lantronix Investor Contact:

Matt Glover and Greg Robles

Gateway Group, Inc.

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