AOTIV Launches Brandable Domain Marketplace To Help Businesses Buy Premium Domains At Unbeatable Lowest Prices

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Hand-curated, brandable premium names give founders and startups a distinctive brand identity without a six-figure budget

- Sandeep Kumar, Founder, AOTIV

PILANI, INDIA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AOTIV, a brandable domain marketplace, helps entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses buy premium brandable domain names at unbeatable lowest prices. The platform offers short, memorable, ownable names priced for real founders rather than domain speculators.

Many founders find that the best domain names are already taken, held by unreachable brokers, or priced far beyond an early-stage budget. Most marketplaces also sell generic or keyword-based names that are hard to trademark and easy to confuse with competitors. AOTIV takes a different approach, building its collection around meaningful, pronounceable names that can become real brands.

Premium Names, Priced Fairly

AOTIV prices every domain against real comparable sales rather than inflated asking prices. The price listed is the price the buyer pays, with no bidding wars and no manufactured urgency. Many listings also accept reasonable offers, and structured payment arrangements may be available for higher-value domains.

“A great brand name shouldn't require a six-figure budget or months of chasing an anonymous domain owner,” said Sandeep Kumar, Founder of AOTIV.“We built AOTIV so founders can secure a premium, brandable name at the lowest prices in the market and get on with building their business.”

What Sets AOTIV Apart

Meaning-first naming: Every domain starts from a real linguistic root and is chosen to sound intentional, not generated by randomly combining dictionary words.

Hand-curated collection: More than 50 brandable domains are curated across technology, e-commerce, fintech, and professional services.

Trademark pre-screening: Each domain is checked for obvious conflicts with registered trademarks before it is listed.

Escrow on every sale: Payments run through a licensed escrow provider, protecting both buyer and seller.

Fast ownership transfer: Domains are typically transferred to the buyer's registrar account within 24–48 hours of cleared payment, and most purchases close in under a week.

Real support: Buyers can talk to a person about brand fit, and inquiries receive a response within three business hours.

Names for Every Kind of Business

The marketplace is organized by the type of company each name tends to suit:

Tech & SaaS: names such as Uxdio, Iytex, and Oelyx

Startup & Venture: names such as Ualor and Irova

E-Commerce & Retail: names such as Jybor

Web3, Fintech & Crypto: names such as Coxyr and Zrden

Flexible Ways to Buy

AOTIV offers four purchase paths:

Single Domain Purchase: for buyers who know the name they want.

Brand Builder Bundle: the domain plus a 30-minute naming and brand-fit consultation and a basic logo-direction brief.

Startup Portfolio Package: a primary domain plus up to three supporting domains at a bundled rate, to protect against copycats and squatters.

Custom Name Search & Curation: a briefing call and a shortlist of 10–15 brandable options built to the buyer's brief.

AOTIV also publishes free resources on naming, trademark safety, and domain pricing, including whitepapers, guides, case studies, and blog articles, to help founders avoid common naming mistakes.

Sandeep Kumar

AOTIV

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AOTIV Launches Brandable Domain Marketplace to Help Businesses Buy Premium Domains at Unbeatable Lowest Prices News Provided By Aotiv October 22, 2026, 11:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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