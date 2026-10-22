South Pointe Scholars Unveils Student Led“Peace Tree” Mural Celebrating Kindness, Inclusion, And Community

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) South Pointe Scholars created a student-led“Peace Tree” mural, a growing symbol of kindness, inclusion, and community created by students, staff, and families.

YPSILANTI, MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South Pointe Scholars Unveils Student Led“Peace Tree” Mural Celebrating Kindness, Inclusion, and CommunityThe South Pointe Scholars Board of Directors is proud to announce the unveiling of the new“Peace Tree” mural, a student designed and community built symbol of unity, kindness, and inclusion. The project was led by members of the National Junior Honor Society's Peers for Peace Committee, who collaborated to create a lasting representation of the values that define the SPS community.The committee introduced the mural concept during morning assemblies, sharing their vision for a schoolwide symbol that celebrates connection and care. Students, staff, and school leaders were invited to contribute to the artwork, making the mural a true community effort.The“Peace Tree” features handprints from administrators, teachers, PTO members, and staff forming the branches, while students added thumbprints to create the leaves. Board Members and the Director of School Quality contributed their handprints to form the roots, symbolizing the foundational support they provide to the school. Committee members then added a colorful heart design near the tree, reinforcing the message of compassion and belonging.“Our students wanted to create something that would make every person in our building feel seen, valued, and connected,” said Ms. Dottie Mueller, National Junior Honor Society Advisor.“The Peace Tree is more than a mural-it's a living reminder of how kindness grows when everyone contributes. Watching our NJHS members lead this project with such purpose and heart has been incredibly inspiring.”Located prominently in the school gym, the mural will continue to“grow” each year as new students add their thumbprints, ensuring the artwork remains a living, evolving symbol of South Pointe Scholars' commitment to inclusion and care.“This mural beautifully reflects who we are as a school community,” said Mr. Ralph Garza, Building Principal.“Our students took the lead, our staff and families joined in, and together we created something that will welcome and encourage generations of scholars. It's a powerful visual reminder that peace and kindness start with each of us.”The Board commends the National Junior Honor Society members for their leadership, creativity, and dedication to fostering a positive school environment. Their work on the Peers for Peace initiative continues to strengthen the culture of South Pointe Scholars and inspire meaningful contributions throughout the school.The public is invited to view the mural and tour the school by contacting the South Pointe Scholars office at 734-484-0118.

Mark Horvath

SPS Board of Directors

+1 734-484-0118

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South Pointe Scholars Unveils Student Led“Peace Tree” Mural Celebrating Kindness, Inclusion, and Community News Provided By South Pointe Scholars October 22, 2026, 11:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics



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