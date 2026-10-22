Ricardo Rosario, BESS Construction Expert, Warns Of Energy Storage Training Gap

Building Utility-Scale BESS

Author of the #1 New Release BESS field guide and founder of BessUniversity, Rosario has led field execution on 240+ MW of utility-scale battery storage.

- Ricardo RosarioJERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ricardo Rosario, CCM, PMP, a utility-scale BESS construction expert with 19 years of construction management experience, says the U.S. energy storage buildout is outrunning the industry's ability to train the people who build it.The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that operational battery storage reached nearly 52 gigawatts by June 2026, with operators planning to bring another 54 gigawatts online over the next two and a half years. Utility-scale battery capacity has grown at an average of 70 percent per year for three years."Most of those gigawatts will be built by crews doing it for the first time," Rosario said. "The engineering is solved. The gap is on the ground: the foreman who has never set a container, the superintendent who has never laid out a thermal runaway exclusion zone, the inspector who has never witnessed an MV termination. That is where projects lose money and people get hurt."Rosario has led field execution on utility-scale BESS programs totaling more than 240 megawatts, with direct responsibility for foundations, medium voltage electrical, switchgear, protection and controls, commissioning, and utility interconnection. His background also includes utility-scale solar and general building construction. He holds the Certified Construction Manager (CCM) and Project Management Professional (PMP) credentials and is a member of the Construction Management Association of America.He is the author of Building Utility-Scale BESS: A Field Guide to Construction, Commissioning, and Project Execution, which reached #1 New Release in Electrical Engineering on Amazon. The book is now in its second edition, field verified and illustrated with 28 color diagrams.Rosario is also the founder of BessUniversity, an online training platform for utility-scale battery storage construction. The platform delivers 16 modules written for foremen, superintendents, construction managers, and field engineers, with free foundation modules, a capstone exam, and a completion certificate that can be added directly to LinkedIn."I wrote the book I needed on my first BESS site and did not have," Rosario said. "BessUniversity is the same thing at scale. If you are an EPC bidding storage work and your crews have not built it yet, this is where you start."Rosario is bilingual in English and Spanish and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where battery storage is central to the island's grid resilience.Rosario is available for interviews, expert commentary, and speaking engagements on utility-scale BESS construction, commissioning, NFPA 855 site safety, and energy storage workforce development.About Ricardo RosarioRicardo Rosario, CCM, PMP, is a utility-scale BESS construction expert, author, and the founder of BessUniversity. He has 19 years of construction management experience and has led field execution on more than 240 MW of utility-scale battery energy storage.About BessUniversityBessUniversity (bessuniversity) is an online training platform for utility-scale BESS construction, built by a construction manager for the people who build energy storage.

Ricardo Rosario

Ricardo Rosario

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Ricardo Rosario, BESS Construction Expert, Warns of Energy Storage Training Gap News Provided By BESS University October 22, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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