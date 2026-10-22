Tech Mahindra And Spacexsi Collaborate To Accelerate AI-Powered Software Engineering And Application Modernization

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading provider of AI-powered digital transformation and technology consulting solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a collaboration with SpaceXSI, a leading AI coding platform, transforming how developers build, modernize, and maintain enterprise applications. The initiative will empower global enterprises to modernize legacy applications, accelerate software delivery, and improve developer productivity. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

By combining Tech Mahindra's global engineering, enterprise transformation, and AI consulting capabilities with SpaceXSI's AI-powered development platform, the two organizations will enable enterprises expand application modernization, streamline software development, improve code quality, and scale AI-assisted engineering across the software lifecycle. Designed for enterprise environments, the offering enables organizations to adopt AI-native development practices while meeting governance, security, and compliance requirements. Joint efforts will focus on supporting organizations across key sectors including technology, telecommunications, banking, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail.

“Enterprises today are moving beyond isolated AI experiments and looking to embed intelligence across the entire software development lifecycle to improve productivity, accelerate innovation, and deliver better business outcomes,” said,.“With SpaceXSI, we aim to help customers adopt AI-powered software engineering at enterprise scale while maintaining the governance, security, and quality required for mission-critical applications. This collaboration reinforces our AI Delivered Right vision, enabling organizations to modernize faster and create long-term competitive advantage.”

By bringing in Grok Build expertise into its engineering transformation and application modernization services, Tech Mahindra will help organizations shorten development cycles, enhance developer productivity, and accelerate the delivery of high-quality software. The organizations will also participate in joint go-to-market initiatives, customer engagements, industry-specific solutions, and enablement programs to help enterprises realize measurable business outcomes from AI-powered software engineering.

“Most enterprises don't need convincing that AI will change how they build software. What they need is expertise in rolling it out across diverse and large engineering teams without breaking what already works. That's what Tech Mahindra brings, and it's why we're working together to bring GrokBuild into everyday engineering workflows,” said,

Beyond technology integration, Tech Mahindra will establish enablement and certification programs, joint customer success initiatives, and a scalable alliance framework to help enterprises confidently embed AI into software engineering while strengthening operational governance and accelerating enterprise-wide adoption.

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM, BSE: 532755) offers AI-powered technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 146,000+ professionals across 90 countries, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at SpeedTM imperatives, please visit

Our Social Media Channels

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please write to:

Email: ...