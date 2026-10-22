IATA Partners With Onevasco To Streamline Visa Applications

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The International Air Transport Association IATA and OneVasco announced that OneVasco's visa concierge service will be integrated into IATA's Timatic Solutions. This will simplify international air travel by connecting visa information and application services, enabling travelers to move directly from checking entry requirements through Timatic to applying for a visa, in a seamless digital experience. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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“Understanding what travel documents and visas are required for a journey is complicated. Joining forces with OneVasco will help passengers navigate travel requirements that can be time consuming and onerous. Together, we will help travelers understand the requirements and how to fulfil them,” said Frederic Leger, IATA's Senior Vice President, Products & Services.

The 2025 IATA Global Passenger Survey highlighted that for 33% of passengers, complexity around visa and immigration requirements had deterred them from travel, a jump of 3 percentage points from 2024, with passengers from Africa and the Middle East the most discouraged. Process complexity was the primary cause of discouragement, cited by 53% of travelers who said they were dissuaded from travel by onerous visa or document requirements.

“Bringing Timatic and OneVasco together on a single platform will simplify visa journeys and enhance the passenger experience for IATA partners. Through this partnership, travelers will have access to OneVasco's visa concierge services, including support for both e-visas and sticker visas, with eligibility checks, document verification, application assistance, secure payments, and status tracking. This builds on the trusted service we deliver to travelers globally,” said Mahesh Anchan, COO of OneVasco.

The visa service will be offered to airlines as a supplementary option to IATA's Timatic Solutions, including integration with Timatic Web and Timatic Widget. Similarly, travel information from Timatic will be incorporated into OneVasco's visa platform.

About Timatic:

Timatic is the industry's leading provider of real-time information on travel document requirements for international air travel. Every year it is used by airlines globally to confirm compliance for more than 1.3 billion passengers.

About OneVasco:

Since 2012, OneVasco has provided visa concierge services to travelers, supporting them in navigating visa requirements and application processes. With expertise and a trained team, OneVasco stays updated on global regulations, offering accurate information and tailored solutions to meet individual needs. OneVasco combines visa expertise with digital technology to support travelers with visa applications across multiple markets.