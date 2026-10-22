'Arrogant Behaviour': Shivakumar Orders Probe Against Cops In Mysuru

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday ordered an inquiry against police officials who allegedly denied four state ministers entry to the puja premises during the Nandidhwaja Puja in Mysuru on October 21. The ministers denied entry were Shivaraj Tangadagi, PM Narendra Swamy, HC Balakrishna and KS Basavantappa, the CM said.

'Arrogant Behaviour Unacceptable': Shivakumar

Announcing the move on X, Shivakumar said he considered the incident "extremely serious". He described the officials' conduct as "condemnable", saying their "arrogant behaviour in denying entry even to ministers" was unacceptable. He said immediate intervention was made, and arrangements were provided to allow the ministers to enter the puja premises. "I consider the incident where police officials prevented Ministers Sri Shivaraj Tangadagi, Sri P.M. Narendra Swamy, Sri H.C. Balakrishna, and Sri K.S. Basavantappa from entering the puja premises during the Nandidhway Puja at the Mysore Palace premises to be extremely serious. The officials' arrogant behaviour in denying entry even to ministers is condemnable. Immediate intervention was made, and arrangements were provided to allow the ministers to enter the puja premises," he said.

Thorough Investigation Ordered

Shivakumar said he has directed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report identifying the guilty officials. I have directed Chief Secretary Smt. Shalini Rajneesh to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter and submit a report regarding the guilty officials. Maintaining discipline and restraint in the performance of duties, as well as upholding the respect for people's representatives, is the responsibility of every official. The government will not tolerate any overreach or arrogance in the name of authority. Appropriate action will be taken against the erring officials in accordance with the rules following the submission of the inquiry report," he said. (ANI)

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