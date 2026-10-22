2-Year-Old Kidnapped For Human Sacrifice, Accused Arrested After 150-Km Police Chase In Mathura

Police have rescued a 2-year-old boy reportedly abducted from Neemrana in Rajasthan and arrested a 34-year-old man accused of kidnapping the infant for a possible human sacrifice, from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Police said the toddler, identified as Krishna, was reportedly kidnapped from outside his home in Holi Tiba area of Neemrana on October 18. The accused Vivek Kumar Kushwaha is a resident of Sasaram in Rohtas district of Bihar.

Investigators said the man allegedly took the kid on a nearly 50-hour trip to find a remote shrine. Finally, with the aid of a local sadhu and police, the youngster was rescued from a Kali temple in Kavar village in the Kosi Kalan district of Mathura. The investigation is ongoing, and the alleged motive is based on preliminary police findings.

Police said that after hearing a kid sobbing within the temple, a local sadhu got suspicious. Officers arrived at the scene after he informed the local police post.

According to reports, the accused tried to persuade the authorities that the youngster was his son. However, after inspecting the motorbike he was riding and learning that it had been stolen from Shahpura in Rajasthan, the authorities allegedly got suspicious.

Investigators allegedly linked the individual to the kidnapping after questioning him further. According to reports, the toddler was discovered sitting on a ceremonial stage within the temple.

A brass trident, a package of wheat, bangles, and two metal rings were among the goods that police found on the accused. The incident's circumstances and the suspected plot are being investigated by investigators.

Over 300-350 CCTV Videos Scanned

Following the toddler's disappearance, police formed eight teams to conduct a search operation. Investigators examined footage from approximately 300 to 350 CCTV cameras to track the suspect's movements.

Police said that before arriving in Mathura, the suspects passed via a number of places, including Shahjahanpur, Bawal, Rewari, and Faridabad. Additionally, according to investigators, the suspect reportedly stole motorcycles on many occasions while travelling. According to reports, the car thefts gave crucial leads for the investigation.

Police were finally able to find the youngster and apprehend the offender thanks to the concerted search across state lines.

What Did Police Say?

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the suspect may have turned to superstition after suffering personal problems, including a split from his wife and failed romances. Investigators say he reportedly thought sacrificing a kid would help him get otherworldly abilities.

That said, the facts and purpose behind the alleged crime have yet to be determined. The potential human-sacrifice connection should, however, be looked at as an accusation based on preliminary evidence and not as a court-established judgement.

Jaipur Range Inspector General of Police Rahul Prakash reportedly said that Uttar Pradesh police personnel involved in the rescue would receive commendation certificates for their alertness.

The child's safe recovery brought relief to his family after the disappearance triggered an extensive search. Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged kidnapping, the suspected motive and other circumstances surrounding the case.