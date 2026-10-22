Asian Para Games: Dilip Mahadu Gavit Wins Second Gold In Men's 400M T47, Bhavikkumar Bags Silver

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Oct 22 (IANS) Indian para-athletes secured another double podium finish at the ongoing Asian Para Games as Dilip Mahadu Gavit (T46 category)and Bhavikkumar Bharwad clinched a gold and a silver medal in the Men's 400m T47 final at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

Gavit won his second gold after he clinched a yellow metal in the Men's 100m T47 category too. The Indian sprinter won his second gold in the 400m T47 event when he clocked a time of 48.27s, while the other Indian, Bhavikkumar, was a close second, having taken the silver with a time of 49.31s. Japan's Kakeru Ishida took the bronze when he clocked 49.58s.

Gavit's gold was India's 20th gold at the ongoing Asian Para Games as the contingent continues putting up strong performances in Aichi-Nagoya. This was also his second gold of the ongoing Para Games.

Gavit (T46 category) clinched the gold medal in the 100m T47 event with an impressive time of 10.69 seconds. Adding to India's success, Basil (T47 category) secured silver with a time of 10.72 seconds, setting a new Games record.

Dilip Gavit had earlier won gold in the Men's 400m T47 event at the 2022 Asian Para Games, securing India's historic 100th medal at the Games. He further made the nation proud by reaching the final of the Men's 400m T47 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Born in the small village of Toran Dongari near Nashik, Maharashtra, Dilip Gavit grew up in a humble farming family. His life took a major turn when, at five to six years of age, he suffered a tragic fall from a tree, thus severely injuring his right arm.

Due to the lack of timely medical treatment, the injury turned into gangrene, leading to the amputation of his arm below the elbow. Despite the huge setback, Gavit refused to let his disability define his future, fulfilling his passion for running with a career in para-athletics.

Practising on the dusty roads of his village, his talent was later recognised by coach Vaijnath Kale, who guided him into professional para-athletics.