Pew Pew Tactical Launches“Gun Noob: Beginner AR-15 Training,” An Under-90-Minute Online Course For First-Time Rifle Owners

MENAFN - GetNews)"Gun Noob AR-15 Beginner Training Instructor, Sean Curtis, "Many people are uncomfortable with firearms, and they want more information, but it can be hard to know who to trust. Our AR-15 video series is designed to provide you with the knowledge you need to start your journey. I've distilled the wisdom I gained teaching at my agency and the police academy into an easy-to-follow course that covers the fundamentals.""Taught by a former SWAT team leader, the 23-lesson course takes new owners from unboxing to range-ready, with none of the attitude.

Austin, TX - October 22, 2026 - Pew Pew Tactical, one of the most-read firearms resources online, today announced Gun Noob: Beginner AR-15 Training, a self-paced video course that teaches new owners everything they need to safely own, zero, and shoot an AR-15 in under 90 minutes.

The AR-15 is the best-selling rifle in America, yet most first-time owners never receive formal instruction. Pew Pew Tactical built the course to close that gap: plain-language lessons, real range footage, and no gatekeeping. The course joins the company's popular Gun Noob beginner handgun course, and the two are now available together as a Handgun + AR-15 bundle.

What the course covers

The course is 23 short video lessons, roughly 89 minutes in total, each followed by a quiz. It is designed for brand-new AR-15 owners, people still deciding whether to buy one, and shooters who have fired a rifle a few times without formal instruction. No rifle is required to enroll.

Lessons move in order from safety to the range:



Safety and fundamentals: the four rules of gun safety, AR-15 terminology, how guns and ammunition work, and direct impingement vs. piston systems

Types and configurations: AR-15 classifications and common setups, so buyers know what they are looking at

Range prep: what to bring, choosing ammunition, and what to expect at indoor and outdoor ranges

Setting up the rifle: rifle prep, installing iron sights and a red dot, and bore sighting

Loading and zeroing: how to load an AR-15 and zero both iron sights and red dots

Shooting fundamentals: stance, sight picture, and first shots Beyond the basics: reloading, shooting positions, and clearing malfunctions



Every lesson includes closed captions and plays on phone, tablet, or desktop. Students also get Pew Pew Tactical's gear recommendations for new rifle owners. Four lessons are free to preview before enrolling.

Taught by a former SWAT team leader

The course is taught by Sean Curtis, Lead Review Analyst at Pew Pew Tactical. Curtis spent 221⁄2 years in law enforcement, including service as a SWAT team leader and as a firearms instructor training officers to run guns safely under pressure. He is a USCCA-certified AR-15 instructor and completed the Sons of Liberty AR-15 Armorer's Course.

"Most people who buy their first AR-15 get handed a box and a YouTube rabbit hole," said Eric Hung, founder of Pew Pew Tactical. "We wanted to give them a straight path instead: a real instructor, real range footage, and the exact things you need to know to be safe and confident on your first range day. No fluff, no rambling, and nobody making you feel dumb for asking."

"Many people are uncomfortable with firearms, and they want more information, but it can be hard to know who to trust. Our AR-15 video series is designed to provide you with the knowledge you need to start your journey," said Curtis. "I've distilled the wisdom I gained teaching at my agency and the police academy into an easy-to-follow course that covers the fundamentals."

Pricing and availability

Gun Noob: Beginner AR-15 Training is available now at for $67, with lifetime access on any device, including all future updates. The Handgun + AR-15 Training Bundle, which pairs the new course with Pew Pew Tactical's beginner handgun course (53 lessons, about 3.5 hours of training), is $99, a $35 saving over buying both separately.

Both courses carry a 30-day money-back guarantee: no forms, no questions.

About Pew Pew Tactical

Pew Pew Tactical is an online firearms resource that helps millions of readers each month choose, shoot, and maintain their guns through hands-on reviews, how-to guides, and beginner training. Founded by Eric Hung after his own frustrating experience learning to shoot as a first-time owner, the company's mission is to make firearms education approachable, honest, and free of attitude. Its Gun Noob course series has helped thousands of new and returning shooters get started.

Learn more at pewpewtactical.