When Success Isn't Enough: Author Kris Land Explores Purpose And Inner Power On The Flying Upstream Podcast

United States – October 22, 2026 – Author and technologist Kris Land joined host Kristyn Medeiros on the Flying Upstream Podcast for a candid conversation about the search for meaning beyond outward achievement. The episode explores Land's journey through depression, near-death experiences, and a personal awakening, offering listeners a fresh perspective on success, fulfillment, and self-discovery.

After reaching the external milestones commonly associated with“making it,” Land found himself confronting an unsettling question: Could there be more to life than achievement? His search for answers led him to examine consciousness, emotion, and the beliefs that shape how people understand themselves and their place in the world.

During the conversation, Land shares how curiosity became a lifeline through emotional collapse, helping him move beyond external validation toward deeper awareness and connection. He and Medeiros explore the possibility that emotions play a central role in the soul's purpose, how experiences influence perceptions of reality, and why accumulation alone cannot guarantee happiness.

These themes resonate with Land's book, The Infinity Within: Break Through Fear, Trust Your Inner Power, and Create a Life That Reflects Who You Truly Are. Through the journey of its central character, Gabe, the book invites readers to question perceived limitations and reconsider the influence of fear, doubt, and social conditioning.

Gabe's story unfolds through extraordinary experiences, from a mysterious childhood encounter with a seemingly weightless toy train to a near-fatal car crash that challenges his understanding of time and possibility. In a quiet orchard at dawn, his search for clarity becomes an exploration of trust, intention, and the inner stillness that allows new perspectives to emerge.

Blending spiritual exploration with practical reflection, The Infinity Within encourages readers to recognize their inherent worth and create lives that reflect their deepest values. Its message connects with the podcast conversation's central invitation: to reconsider conventional definitions of achievement and approach personal growth with curiosity, courage, and openness.

For listeners navigating questions of identity, purpose, or fulfillment, Land's appearance offers an honest account of how difficult experiences can open the door to meaningful change.

The Infinity Within is a call to those ready to break through fear, trust their inner power, and create a life that reflects who they truly are. Get your copy of The Infinity Within today on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and begin your journey toward awakening, courage, and transformation.

Flying Upstream is a soul-led podcast hosted by Luisa Anderson and Kristyn Medeiros, based in California and Texas. Through conversations with spiritual teachers, healers, creatives, and conscious founders, the podcast explores the emotional and energetic journey of building purpose-driven lives and businesses. Combining honest dialogue, intuitive insights, mindset tools, and spiritual wisdom, Flying Upstream helps listeners reclaim their voices, step into leadership, and grow from the inside out.

About the Author

Kris Land is a transformative, award-winning author and dynamic leader who has spent more than four decades mastering and simplifying complex fields, including construction, finance, technology, and spiritual development. His work is driven by a clear mission: to equip readers with practical tools, confidence, and clarity so they can reclaim power over their lives and shape their own destinies.

Kris first began documenting his owner-builder experience in the 2000s. Those early notes evolved into the acclaimed How to Build Your Dream Home series, a set of detailed, accessible manuals designed to help aspiring homebuilders save money, avoid setbacks, and build with confidence. He later expanded his impact into financial empowerment with The Finance Book for Young Adults, offering readers a foundational shift in how money works and how long-term wealth is built through actionable, real-world strategies.

Completed in 2025 after more than 40 years in the making, The Infinity Within is Kris's most personal and profound work. Blending story-driven mysticism with lived insight, it invites readers to break through fear, trust their inner knowing, and remember the divine truth woven through their lives. Across every title, Kris delivers more than information. He offers transformation that helps readers build, grow, and awaken with purpose.

To learn more about Kris Land and explore his books, visit: KrisLand.