Jordan Participates In European Conference On Skills Recognition, Qualifications Mobility

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- The Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission (AQAC) participated in a conference in Dublin, Ireland, on improving international recognition of qualifications and facilitating the cross-border mobility of students and skilled workers.

According to a commission statement issued Thursday, the conference, titled "Unlocking Skills Mobility: The Role of European Transparency Tools in Advancing the Skills Portability Initiative," was organized by Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) as part of Ireland's 2026 presidency of the Council of the European Union. The event brought together representatives of national qualifications authorities, policymakers and social partners from EU and non-EU countries.

Discussions focused on two key aspects of the European Skills Portability Initiative: comparing national qualifications frameworks in non-EU countries with the European Qualifications Framework (EQF), and developing and implementing micro-credentials.

Participants explored ways to strengthen trust and transparency in qualifications to facilitate the mobility of learners and workers and improve cross-border recognition of their skills.

The conference featured workshops, keynote addresses and panel discussions on European transparency tools, including the Europass platform and national qualifications registers, as well as follow-up activities after qualifications frameworks are compared with the EQF.

Sessions also examined the relationship between micro-credentials and non-formal education, the suitability of qualifications frameworks for regulating such credentials, and the implications of European approaches for qualifications systems worldwide.

The commission said its participation reflects its role in managing the Jordanian National Qualifications Framework and ensuring quality standards in higher education and vocational and technical education and training institutions. It also aims to keep pace with international developments in qualifications frameworks and quality assurance, learn from global best practices, and strengthen international recognition of Jordanian qualifications, supporting greater mobility for Jordanian graduates and skilled professionals.

//Petra// AJ