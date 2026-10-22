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Russia Returns Bodies Of 252 Deceased To Ukraine

Russia Returns Bodies Of 252 Deceased To Ukraine


Date: 2026-10-22 07:07:42

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced this on Telegram.

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