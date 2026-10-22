India Will Support All Efforts To Achieve Peace In Ukraine Modi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement during a joint briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in New Delhi following talks focused on deepening bilateral cooperation, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"Let us keep in mind what is happening in Ukraine. We will support all efforts aimed at achieving peace," Modi said.

He stressed that the India-Poland strategic partnership, launched during his visit to Warsaw in August 2024, opens up new opportunities for bilateral cooperation, particularly in the context of a prospective free trade agreement between India and the European Union, which is expected to enter into force in 2027.

Modi tells Putin war against Ukraine must end

Tusk, in turn, described the talks as fruitful and said that Poland and India would support each other on the international stage. He identified the defense industry, drone manufacturing, satellite technologies, and ensuring independence from external suppliers of strategic raw materials as priority areas.

"We will work together to ensure that India, Poland, and Europe are safe and as independent as possible from countries that dominate these sectors," he said.

According to Tusk, the largest Polish business delegation ever to visit India as part of bilateral relations has arrived in the country. Both sides are also interested in expanding cooperation in new technologies, biotechnology, and cybersecurity.

The leaders also referred to the historical ties between their nations. Modi recalled that thousands of Polish children were given refuge in India during World War II. Tusk, in turn, highlighted Poland's assistance to Indian students who were in Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Following the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their strategic partnership. The leaders agreed to celebrate Polish-Indian Partnership Day annually on March 30, marking the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Tusk said that during his visit to India he would discuss with Modi possible ways to involve New Delhi in efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

During his visit to Poland in August 2024, Modi said that India supported diplomatic efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end as soon as possible.

Photo: illustrative, Narendra Modi / Facebook