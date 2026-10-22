Honda To Market Mitsubishi Motors' Triton In Southeast Asia Under Its Own Brand

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Oct 22 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Honda Motor Co plans to market Mitsubishi Motors Corp's Triton pickup truck in Southeast Asia under its own brand in 2028, Kyodo News reported Thursday, citing the Japanese automakers.

The vehicle supply agreement marks the first of its kind for Honda and Mitsubishi Motors, allowing them to "quickly and efficiently enhance their respective product lineups" to meet customer needs in various markets, they said.

Honda, Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan Motor Co have been seeking to deepen their strategic partnership.

The one-ton Triton, built on a robust ladder frame, is in high demand in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries.

Honda currently has no pickup truck models in the ASEAN region.

--NNN-KYODO