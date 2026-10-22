Kazakhstan, Libya Aim To Boost Agricultural Trade

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Libya intend to expand trade in agricultural products, with a focus on supplies of Kazakh grain and meat, the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture said.

Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov and Libya's Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Latif Al-Taher discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Saparov noted that strengthening trade and economic ties with Libya and expanding the presence of Kazakh agricultural products on North African markets is a priority.

“We are ready to increase supplies of high-quality and competitive agricultural products to the Libyan market. First of all, we are talking about grain crops, beef and lamb. Our task is to move from existing potential to specific trade projects, expand business contacts and create sustainable supply channels that meet the needs of the Libyan market. Kazakhstan has significant resources to implement these plans,” the minister said, presenting the capabilities of the Kazakh agro-industrial complex.

Kazakhstan's production potential provides a solid basis for expanding export geography. The grain harvest has exceeded 27 million tons for two years in a row. Oilseed production has reached 4.8 million tons, and legumes over 1 million tons. Over the past five years, agricultural exports have doubled and exceeded $7 billion.

In the last marketing year, 15.3 million tons of grain were exported, 70 percent more than in the previous comparable period.

Diversification of export destinations and development of new markets remain among the priorities for the agricultural sector.

Abdul Latif Al-Taher stressed the importance of strengthening international ties in agriculture. According to him, direct interaction between relevant agencies will help identify promising areas of cooperation and create additional opportunities for mutual supplies.

“We are interested in expanding cooperation, exchanging professional experience and creating additional opportunities for mutual supplies. I am confident that direct dialogue will help identify the most promising areas and give a new impetus to our trade and economic relations,” the minister said.

The sides also paid special attention to prospects for exporting Kazakh meat products. The country has 9.3 million head of cattle and 24.3 million head of sheep and goats. These figures form a substantial resource base for developing livestock farming and expanding supplies of domestic meat to foreign markets.

To realize the export potential in practice, the sides considered issues of veterinary and phytosanitary cooperation, product safety, and improving trade procedures. Agreeing on requirements for supplied products and conditions for their market access will be an important stage of further work.