Apple Commits Up To $100M To U.S. Titanium Supplier For Iphone Models

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Apple will invest up to $100 million over the next three years in its partnership with U.S. titanium producer Perryman Company and expand cooperation with Qnity Electronics to manufacture key components for the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro in the United States.

According to the company announcement, the agreements are part of Apple's American Manufacturing Program (AMP), launched last year to expand advanced manufacturing and the production of critical components in the country. The initiative forms part of the company's broader $600 billion, four-year commitment to U.S. manufacturing and innovation.

Perryman, a Pennsylvania-based family-owned company, will supply titanium for Apple products, including the iPhone Duo, the company's first foldable iPhone. At its facility in Houston, Pennsylvania, the company melts, forges and rolls specialty titanium containing at least 80% recycled material for the device's enclosure.

Apple said the Grade 5 titanium enclosure is designed to provide strength and durability for the foldable smartphone.

Apple is also expanding its partnership with Qnity Electronics, headquartered in Delaware, which joined AMP in March. Qnity will produce advanced films in the United States for the variable-aperture camera system in the iPhone 18 Pro.

The technology is central to the device's 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera, allowing it to adjust light intake and depth control. According to Apple, on-device intelligence automatically enables the camera to capture more light in darker conditions and preserve sharper detail in brighter settings.

"We're thrilled to expand our work with companies producing advanced materials and components for our newest iPhone lineup right here in America," Apple Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan said.

He said American innovation was vital to Apple's products, from the titanium used in the iPhone Duo to camera technology in the iPhone 18 Pro. Khan added that the expanded partnerships would help the company grow AMP and support U.S. jobs.

Apple works with suppliers across all 50 U.S. states and supports more than 450,000 jobs in the country, according to the company. Through AMP, it aims to bring more advanced manufacturing and critical component production to the United States.